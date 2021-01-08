HSE vaccine rollout stepped up as Ireland in line to receive 3.3 million more doses

John Cremin was the first community hospital resident to receive the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Kerry

The HSE is to step up the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine next week, giving the jab to thousands of residents and staff in more than 180 long-term care homes.

It comes as Ireland is in line for around 3.3 million more doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine under a new deal with the European Commission. This follows the decision of the EU to order another 300 million doses for member states.

It also emerged today that the European Medicines Agency is to allow vaccinators to extract six instead of five doses from each vial, which will further increase the number of people who can get the jab.

However, the only certainty about supply is for January and February, when around 40,950 doses a week of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive here.

These vaccines are being offered to frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents over the age of 65. The aim is to have most of these groups fully protected with two doses by the end of next month.

Around 35,000 people will have been vaccinated this week, including around 5,000 long-term care residents.

The plan is to roll it out to around 180 long-term care homes next week.

A week’s supply of the vaccine will have to be held back to ensure that each person who is given a first dose gets a second dose.

However, question marks still hang over supply from March onwards.

The Moderna vaccine, which was given the green light this week, is to arrive here shortly but it is only expected to add around 10,000 doses per week to HSE stocks initially.

It could be well into the summer before big volumes of vaccines for the wider population come on stream.

Ireland has already ordered 2.3 million doses of the Pifzer vaccine and another 880,000 of the Moderna vaccine.

The HSE is banking on the AstraZeneca vaccine being given approval and sees it as a “game changer” in providing large volumes of doses.

However, it is not expected to apply for approval from the European Medicines Agency until the end of the month.

The vaccine has been rolled out to several hospitals already and staff with direct patient contact are being prioritised.

A study conducted by Pfizer and the University of Texas Medical Branch has found that the vaccine is unlikely to be impacted by the two fast-spreading strains of the virus which it was feared would impact the effectiveness of the jabs.

