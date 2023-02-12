HSE to review death of 87-year-old woman who went missing from community hospital

The HSE has set up a special team to review the circumstances after an 87-year-old woman, who went missing from a community hospital in Carlow town on Saturday, was found dead today.

Hundreds of local people as well as emergency services took part in the search for Sheila Rice after she disappeared from the District Hospital in Carlow on Saturday.

Mrs Rice, originally from Pollerton in Co Carlow, was last seen on CCTV at 3.50pm at the HSE-run community hospital. She was captured on camera using a walking aid at the facility.

Her distraught daughter Una Rice issued an urgent public appeal for help in locating her mother, and travelled from her home in Wales to take part in the search.

Hundreds of people in the Carlow area took part in the search as well as gardai, the Civil Defence and the Irish Coast Guard, which dispatched its air and sea rescue Sikorsky helicopter 117 based out of Waterford.

The search helicopter mounted an exhaustive aerial search over Carlow town and the neighbouring community of Graiguecullen.

Gardai today confirmed that her body had been located a short distance away in the Strawhall area, about a ten minute walk from the facility via the Athy Road.

In a statement, gardai said: “Following the discovery of a woman's body earlier this morning in Carlow, the missing person appeal for Sheila Rice, 87 years, has been stood down.

“We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.”

Gardai had earlier issued an urgent public appeal in helping to locate Mrs Rice.

She was last seen near the Athy Road in Carlow shortly before 4pm on Saturday, according to their appeal issued shortly after 8am on Sunday.

“Sheila is described as being 5’3” in height with grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black trousers, a grey sleeveless top, and a green jumper with black footwear. Gardaí and Sheila’s family are concerned for her well-being,” the statement read.

The HSE said it has launched a review.

In a statement last night, the HSE said it has established its own Serious Incident Management Team and is conducting a review. “

The HSE also offered its condolence to her family.

In the same statement, the HSE said: “The HSE/ South East Community Healthcare wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the deceased, following the standing down this morning of an urgent missing persons search in the Carlow town area.”

“The HSE would like to thank the Gardaí, our own staff, Civil Defence and others who assisted in the search.”

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”