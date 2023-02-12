| 5.6°C Dublin

HSE to review death of 87-year-old woman who went missing from community hospital

Sheila Rice was found dead today in Carlow

Allison Bray and Sarah Slater

The HSE has set up a special team to review the circumstances after an 87-year-old woman, who went missing from a community hospital in Carlow town on Saturday, was found dead today.

Hundreds of local people as well as emergency services took part in the  search for Sheila Rice after she disappeared from the District Hospital in Carlow on Saturday.

