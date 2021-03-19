HSE to resume AstraZeneca vaccine rollout tomorrow as jab gets green light

The HSE said it will resume administering the AstraZeneca vaccine tomorrow Saturday following the recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) and the deputy Chief Medical Officer that use of the vaccine should recommence.

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE said: “We welcome the review by the European Medicines Agency and the positive outcome. We will now put in place the updated information and advice recommended by NIAC, and begin rescheduling vaccinations starting with a relatively modest number tomorrow.”

‘We know there are huge benefits in terms of preventing serious illness and hospitalisations, even after the first dose for all vaccines, including the AstraZeneca vaccine. We are already seeing very positive and significant changes in terms of reported Covid-19 cases in healthcare workers and vulnerable groups. There are clear benefits for this vaccine in protecting against serious illness from Covid-19.

Read More

“Our priority, is to restart the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine, in as safe and timely a manner as possible. We plan to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine over this weekend in our acute hospital settings.”

The green light was given this evening after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) issued an update in relation to the vaccine.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “I have recommended the recommencement of the Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca programme.”

"The HSE will now work to recommence the administration of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca,” he added.

He said that: “To date, no reports of serious clotting events associated with low platelets have been received by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) in Ireland. Over 117,000 doses of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca have been administered in Ireland.”

Yesterday, the European Medicines Agency found the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is “safe” for use following an investigation into cases of blood clots among people who received the jab.

It paved the way for the resumption of its rollout here, after the finding was assessed by vaccination experts and the Department of Health.

It was announced last Sunday morning that the rollout of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 was being put on temporary hold here.

Professor Karina Butler chair of the Natational Immunisation Advisory Committee said: “The safety of vaccines is paramount. The public should be reassured by the swift and thorough investigations into a very small number of serious but very rare adverse events. Because Covid-19 can be so serious and is so widespread, the EMA found that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the risks of these very rare events.

“Problems with clotting are commonly seen in those with severe Covid-19 disease. They can also occur by chance in the general population. The EMA found no evidence that the vaccine caused these reported events and are continuing investigation into a possible association.

“These events have predominantly occurred in women under 55 years of age. However, as this may reflect targeted vaccination of healthcare workers to date, NIAC recommends that appropriate guidance be made available to all vaccine recipients and healthcare providers.

“The public should be reassured by the fact that over 20 million doses of this vaccine have been given in the EEA and the UK providing protection to those who have received it. We are seeing that the rate of infections and hospitalisations are beginning to reduce amongst those who are vaccinated. The best vaccine that anyone can received is the one that they can get soonest.”

NIAC includes representatives from Department of Health, HSE, the National Immunisation Office, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA),the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL UCD), representatives from the Faculties and Institutes of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, RCSI, the Infectious Diseases Society, the Nursing and Midwifery Board and two representatives of the public.

The HSE Advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine is :

People being invited for vaccination are at high risk of Covid-19 disease and it is advised that you attend your appointment to receive this vaccine as soon as it is offered to you.

Only those who have had anaphylaxis following a previous dose of the vaccine or any of its constituents (including polysorbate 80), should not receive it.

People are advised to delay the vaccine if they have an acute illness with a fever.

You should also delay vaccination if you have received another vaccine within the last 14 days or if you have had Covid-19 disease within the past four weeks.

Second Dose: You should get your second dose of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca 12 weeks after your first dose. There are no appointments scheduled yet for second doses. You will be contacted for an appointment for your second dose. The HSE recommend that you receive your second dose of vaccine when this is offered to you.

Read More

Online Editors