HSE to provide free training for treatment that can reverse the effects of drug overdoses

The HSE are to host free training events today on the use of naxolone, a treatment that reverse the effects of a drug overdose to mark International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD).

Ireland has the fourth-highest rate of deaths from overdoses in Europe according to the latest European Drugs Report, but there have been 100 reported uses of naxolone over the past three years.

There will be free 10-minute naxolone training in Dublin, Cork and Limerick today in a bid to educate drug users and save more lives, according to the HSE.

“Every use of naloxone is potentially a life saved. Latest HRB National Drug-Related Deaths Index shows that there were 695 drug-related deaths in 2015 and, of those who died, 40pc were not alone at the time,” HSE National Planning Specialist Joseph Doyle said.

“The most likely people to witness an overdose are other people who use drugs. The more people we educate in how to administer naloxone, the more lives we save.”

Sadie Grace, CEO of the National Family Support Network says that families also play a “huge role” in the treatment of drug addicts and believes the training will help families to recognise an overdose.

“The family of an addict play a huge role in their treatment and care. They are on the front line of the problem day in day out. Family members will now be able to fill the prescription and have it on hand in case they ever need to use it,” Ms Grace said.

“The training will also help people to identify when an overdose is happening. Often the signs of an overdose can be confused with the addict going into a deep sleep and people can be tempted to let them sleep it off.

“The training will be an opportunity to help these people identify an overdose and how to use the naloxone to intervene.”

The HSE runs a naxolone project, in which over 1600 naloxone kits have been issued and over 600 people who use drugs and family members as well as over 800 community workers have been trained in how to administer Naloxone.

“Our training programme provides participants with a take home supply of Naloxone, including the new Intranasal Naloxone, which they can use if they witness an overdose, while waiting for the arrival of paramedics,” Tim Bingham, Naloxone Project Lead Trainer said.

"By including Intranasal Naloxone we will be able to engage more fully with those who maybe wouldn’t have come for training and support before. This is a new step forward in reducing deaths from opioid overdoses.”

