HSE spent over €4.4m on wages for Áras Attracta staff who were off duty pending probe into mistreatment of residents

The HSE spent over €4.4m on wages for a number of staff who were off duty on full pay pending an investigation into the Áras Attracta care home for people with intellectual disabilities, new figures revealed today.

The home in Swinford, Co Mayo, was at the centre of a major probe after it emerged in 2014 that some residents were mistreated by certain staff. The final report was not completed until 2020.

Figures obtained by Fine Gael TD Fergus O‘Dowd show that the entire process cost the HSE €4.79m, including €4.4m on paying a number of staff who were off duty with full pay.

Legal fees cost over €91,819, criminal cases advice came to €48,080, another €75,250 was spent on Trust in Care legal costs and €129,549 on the Trust in Care investigation.

The final report was not completed until June 2020.

The HSE told Mr O’Down that a total of 17 staff were identified, four had retired before the examination leaving 13 staff to be investigated.

Two staff nurses had no adverse findings against them. Five had findings of serious misconduct while six had findings of misconduct against them.

One person was dismissed, three were issued with a written warning, two were issued a final written warning, three retired prior to the conclusion of the disciplinary process, another member of staff is on sick leave and the disciplinary process is not yet complete.

One member of staff was employed by an agency.

Commenting on the figures Mr O’Dowd said that allowing for due process the whole system appeared to be too expensive and take too long.

He called for changes to ensure that this level of expense is avoided. He said he is now seeking more information and records relating to the matter.