HSE reporting 11 sex abuse cases in Donegal to gardaí

Second probe of scandal at disability centre has identified 10 alleged perpetrators  

Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte is expected to meet the HSE in the coming days to discuss the report Expand

Maeve Sheehan

The Health Service Executive is to report 11 new allegations of sexual abuse at a disability centre in Donegal to An Garda Síochána, decades after they occurred, after a second investigation into the scandal revealed the incidents were never disclosed.

The new abuse claims were uncovered at the same disability centre where a resident known as Brandon was found to have sexually abused 18 intellectually disabled residents between 2003 to 2016, with the knowledge of management.

