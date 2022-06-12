HSE reporting 11 sex abuse cases in Donegal to gardaí

The Health Service Executive is to report 11 new allegations of sexual abuse at a disability centre in Donegal to An Garda Síochána, decades after they occurred, after a second investigation into the scandal revealed the incidents were never disclosed.

The new abuse claims were uncovered at the same disability centre where a resident known as Brandon was found to have sexually abused 18 intellectually disabled residents between 2003 to 2016, with the knowledge of management.

A review of earlier records at the Ard Greíne Court centre in Stranorlar, Co Donegal, has uncovered widescale and prolonged abuse of residents, and not just by Brandon.

The unpublished report has identified at least 10 alleged abusers impacting on 42 people, according to details obtained by the Sunday Independent.

The report says the figure excludes “incidents” relating to another 20 people who have since passed away, which would bring the number impacted to more than 60.

However, for 14 of those 42 individuals, the “incidents “met the threshold for abuse and open disclosure” which means their relatives would have to be informed.

Five families had yet to be told of the abuse, according to the report.

The report said 11 cases of abuse require referral to An Garda Síochána, decades after the abuse occurred.

Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte is expected to meet the HSE in the coming days to discuss the report, which sources have described as “confusing” and “vague”.

The report — referred to as a “validation report” by the HSE — examined files from 1991 to 2002.

Even though previous investigators found evidence of sexual abuse and rape of residents, the report does not detail the abuse of residents, whether it was known to management, or what was done about it at the time. The report was based solely on a paper review of the files.

“The sexual abuse scandal in the Ard Greíne Court disability centre emerged last October when a copy of the Brandon report was leaked to the media, before agreement had been reached on whether or not it could be published.

The contents of the report by the National Independent Review Panel (NIRP) have been described as “repulsive” and “gruesome” by Paul Reid, the chief executive of the HSE.

The Brandon report found management had full knowledge that the resident was sexually assaulting residents.

It said the management policy was to move Brandon from place to place, which “simply created new opportunities” for him to abuse new victims.

The report found no evidence that families were told their loved ones were being abused.

In 2011 a psychiatrist warned: “The fact that relatives of his known victims have not been informed of the episodes of abuse could be interpreted as collusion or complicity if the situation were ever the subject of an investigation…”

A second trawl of records examined the period not covered by the Brandon report, from the year he first entered residential care in Donegal in 1991, looking for evidence of sexual abuse.

The review was deemed necessary because of allegations that Brandon “raped” two residents in 1992 — a year after he joined the centre. One of those incidents was recorded in his files as “sexual intercourse”.

The Sunday Independent revealed last weekend that the whistleblower whose actions ultimately exposed the abuse at the disability centre plans to sue the HSE, along with a number of families on behalf on loved ones who were abused.

The HSE was put on notice that they intend to sue for damages last month.

A letter sent on behalf of a former employee understood to be the whistleblower said he still carries feelings of “guilt, shame and regret” because he was powerless to stop the abuse.

“He felt utterly powerless, trapped in circumstances where he was aware of serious incidents occurring, whilst his employer [the HSE] turned a blind eye so to speak, and he was unable to do anything to stop it. He carries enormous guilt, shame, regret and remorse for this burden,” the letter said.

A statement from the HSE said it is implementing the findings of the final validation report.

“The HSE is prioritising the engagement with individuals who are impacted by this report. In the interests of anyone impacted, the HSE will ensure they are informed first and as such is not in a position to make any further statement on the report,” the statement said.