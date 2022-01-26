A review into care of children at a mental health service has described the treatment 227 children received from a doctor as “risky” and found proof of significant harm to 46 service users.

The findings of the “look back” review into 1,332 files at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) vindicate concerns raised by a whistleblower, locum consultant psychiatrist Dr Ankur Sharma, whose discoveries in 2020 brought the scandal to light.

The doctor at the centre of the review is not named in the report, but earlier this week the Irish Independent revealed him to be non-consultant hospital doctor David Kromer.

According to the report, concerns about the doctor were first reported in 2018.

However, the review team found no proof these concerns were addressed after being reported.

It said that in 2019 concerns about the prescribing of medication by the doctor were clear.

Dr Kromer’s supervisor advised changes needed to be made but did not insist these happen.

The report found a governance group did not check that the CAMHS area team was working safely and effectively.

South Kerry has not had a permanent consultant psychiatrist since 2016, but according to the report the governance group did not talk about the risks of a long-term vacancy.

The findings of the review, led by London-based consultant psychiatrist Dr Sean Maskey, have been accepted by the HSE.

Shockingly, Dr Kromer was recommended for other jobs in 2020 even though there were concerns about him.

The report said not all of the children who the doctor worked with were put at risk of harm.

However, the report said the treatment by the doctor of 227 children was risky.

The risks included one or more issues, such as sleepiness, dulled feelings, slowed thinking, serious weight gain and distress.

The care and treatment of 13 other children by other doctors was also risky.

“We found proof in the review of significant harm to 46 children,” the review team said.

“The harm included production of breast milk, putting on a lot of weight gain, sleepy during the day and raised blood pressure.”

The report said the diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) for secondary school children was often made without the right amount of information from their teachers on how the children were at school.

Checks of pulse, blood pressure, height and weight - observations needed to check for unwanted effects of medications - did not happen, the report said.

“These observations were not regularly checked or not recorded properly. Necessary blood tests were not always done,” the report said.

It said the doctor was “not available for interview”.

Dr Kromer was asked by the Irish Independent why he didn’t attend the review and replied: “I cannot change anything.”

In an interview, published on Monday, he defended his prescribing practices, saying: “I do not regret any decision. I would make them again. That is how I feel about it.”

The review report said: “We believe that the doctor thought they were helping the patients and did not intend to harm the patients they treated.

“The exposure of the children to risk and harm by the doctor was because of lack of knowledge about the best way to do things.”

The review team found key contributory factors to the scandal included that there was no clinical lead for the CAMHS team.

“This was one of the reasons for failing to provide and keep a high-quality service,” the report said.

There was no consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist from 2016 for the CAMHS team.

Another consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist agreed to cover this vacant job until the HSE hired someone.

The report said it was expected it would only be for a short while, but it took much longer to find someone to fill the vacant position.

“Not enough attention was paid to the possible risks while this job was vacant,” the report said.

It said a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist supervising the doctor did not see problems that developed throughout 2017 and 2018.

Concerns about the doctor were first reported in 2018.

“No proof was found that these concerns were addressed after being reported. In 2019 concerns about prescribing medication were clear. The supervisor at the time advised changes but did not insist these happened,” the report said.

It said the junior doctor worked extra hours and was observed to be tired at work. The issue was not addressed.

There was no system used by the doctor’s supervisors to check the prescribing of medications or the quality of service.

The report said that after a new senior medical manager started in the service, concerns about the doctor were not handed over to the new manager.

Another failing identified was that the South Kerry CAMHS service did not put in place many of the recommendations of the National CAMHS Operating Procedure 2015 or the CAMHS Operational Guideline 2019.

This included not having updated treatment plans that are shared with the patient, their family and the person who referred them to CAMHS, not naming a key worker to all cases, not naming a team coordinator, and not naming a practice manager.

The report said the CAMHS team had a lot more referrals of new patients than other areas across the country. This had not reduced at the same rate as other services. Some of the referrals which were not accepted were not dealt with quickly.

Children were left awaiting on a decision of acceptance to the service.

The report said line managers for the CAMHS team tried to get the team to keep a shared diary, but this did not happen.

“Reception staff do not know who is coming in for appointments. Staff cannot quickly know who is working on a case. All of this means cases get lost,” the report said.

One of the issues raised by Dr Sharma was missing records.

The report said rules on looking after case files were not followed properly.

It said staff and doctors were able to take files from the file room without signing them out.

This is not safe or in line with HSE policy on health record management.

Clinical information was not always recorded in the patient file.

The review team found proof of two missing referrals and ten full case records.

The report made 35 recommendations, including the recruitment of a permanent full-time clinical lead consultant psychiatrist as a priority.

It was also recommended that children and their families should be invited to be part of the governance structure of the CAMHS service, that consideration be given to setting up a working group to look at the current and future needs of CAMHS, and training for all staff in risk and incident management.

