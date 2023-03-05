HSE note allegedly advising removal of emails about PPE ‘must be investigated’

An apparent instruction from a HSE official to “take emails off the system” after concerns were raised about access to PPE at St Mary’s Nursing Home in the Phoenix Park in Dublin must be investigated by the planned public inquiry into the State’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Fergus O’Dowd discovered the alleged advice in a batch of´HSE records relating to St Mary’s from the first months of the pandemic in 2020.

The record noted one official advising that concerns had been raised about the availability of PPE and a second official advising that “any emails” should be “taken off the system” with “immediate” effect.

Mr O’Dowd, TD for Louth, gave the records to the review team appointed to investigate other allegations contained in a protected disclosure made by a staff member at St Mary’s. However, the investigation team found that the alleged removal of the emails fell outside their terms of reference.

The HSE said there was no request to remove emails and none was deleted, and repeated its explanation that the “wording as highlighted does not reflect this clearly and we apologise for any confusion caused.”

The action arising from the meeting “was to ensure all staff were aware of their obligations to comply with the HSE’s procedure for protected disclosure”.

However, Mr O’Dowd said the note must be examined by the Government’s planned inquiry.

“Families are entitled to know exactly what happened,” he said. “If there is a simple explanation let that be established independently.”

St Mary’s experienced one of the deadliest outbreaks of Covid-19, and 22 residents died.

The record obtained by Fergus O’Dowd, dated May 14, 2020, noted concerns had been raised about PPE for staff at St Mary’s. It said: “Review/investigation — [initials redacted] advised that concerns are around the initial on set [sic] of Covid-19 and PPE to reinsure [sic] staff on management rounds. [Initials redacted] advised to take any emails off the system.”

The issue was noted as requiring an “immediate” response by “all” involved in the teleconference call. Mr O’Dowd gave the information to the review team with Acrux consultancy who were investigating protected disclosures made by a whistleblower.​