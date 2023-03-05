| 6.5°C Dublin

HSE note allegedly advising removal of emails about PPE ‘must be investigated’

Covid inquiry must cover issues raised about St Mary’s Nursing Home in the Phoenix Park, TD says

A record obtained by Fine Gael TD Fergus O&rsquo;Dowd revealed concerns over equipment for staff at St Mary&rsquo;s, Dublin. Stock photo Expand

Maeve Sheehan

An apparent instruction from a HSE official to “take emails off the system” after concerns were raised about access to PPE at St Mary’s Nursing Home in the Phoenix Park in Dublin must be investigated by the planned public inquiry into the State’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Fergus O’Dowd discovered the alleged advice in a batch of´HSE records relating to St Mary’s from the first months of the pandemic in 2020.

