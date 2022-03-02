HSE insists it is probing claims South Kerry CAMHS whistleblower was mistreated

The HSE has launched an internal review into allegations the South Kerry CAMHS whistleblower was sidelined after raising concerns about the over-prescribing and mis-prescribing of medication to children.

Senior officials repeatedly refused to answer questions about the alleged treatment of Dr Ankur Sharma at an Oireachtas committee today.

However, the HSE’s chief operating officer, Anne O’Connor, told politicians a review of Dr Sharma’s complaints was being undertaken.

Concerns raised by the locum consultant psychiatrist in September 2020 led to the uncovering of a major scandal in the provision of care to hundreds of young people attending South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

However, Dr Sharma claims he was asked to take time off, was stripped of his role as clinical lead and reassigned to administrative duties after pleading for more resources to deal with what he had found.

He claimed this was done on the basis he was in danger of burnout, even though a medical assessment found he was fit and healthy.

Both Ms O’Connor and Michael Fitzgerald, chief officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, refused to answer questions about his allegations at a meeting of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health. The stonewalling prompted a furious reaction from some TDs.

“It is not acceptable that senior people from the HSE come here and refuse to answer questions about a very basic issue in relation to the treatment of a whistleblower,” said Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall. Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane said Dr Sharma had been treated “very, very shabbily” and that it was “unacceptable” that the HSE would not answer questions on the issue.

Ms O’Connor insisted it was not appropriate to comment as the HSE was in a “process of engagement” with Dr Sharma.

She said a review of files had been completed by Jacqui Nix, an assistant national director of HR, and this was now being considered to determine a course of action.

The hearing took place five weeks after the publication of the Maskey report, which looked in to the care of children at South Kerry CAMHS.

It found 227 children received risky care from a barely supervised junior doctor, known to be Dr David Kromer, between June 2016 and April 2021. The treatment of 13 children by other doctors was also found to be risky, while proof of significant harm was found in 46 cases. Major failings in supervision and governance were also found.

Ms O’Connor reiterated an apology issued to those affected in January.

She said a newly-formed National Oversight Group would tomorrow sign off on standards for a national prescribing audit, which will focus at first on the treatment of children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The committee heard concerns over prescribing extended beyond South Kerry.

Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward said a 16-year-old girl referred to North Kerry CAMHS was immediately given Prozac. Her dosage was increased on her third visit. She was later give an anti-psychotic medication as “a sleeping tablet”.

The girl’s parents sought non-medicinal therapies for her but she only ended up on a waiting list.

Mr Ward said the medication turned her “into a recluse” and she began losing touch with reality. She later moved to South Kerry CAMHS where she was seen by Dr Sharma.

“He immediately took her off the medication. In his professional opinion she was on the wrong medication,” he said.

The TD questioned why, on foot of the Maskey review, the girl had received a letter saying she had suffered no harm.

“The parents report their daughter had missed so many opportunities in life because of being over-medicated or misdiagnosed,” he said.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin raised the case of a girl who took her own life weeks after a promised appointment at South Kerry CAMHS failed to materialise. He said a review of the case was going on for six months.

“It is taking far too long. We need to have answers to this particular case,” he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said the review was “getting the highest priority” and he expected it to be completed in the coming months.