HSE extends gap between first and second dose of Pfizer vaccine as deliveries of Covid-19 jab to slow down in late January and early February

Emer Cooke says a lengthy licensing process will not be required for adjusted vaccines. Photo: Naoise Culhane

The HSE is to extend the gap between the first and second doses of the Pfizer BionTech vaccine to 28 days, instead of 21 days.

It comes amid concerns that supplies of the vaccine from Pfizer will slow down for a number of weeks as it upgrades its plant in Belgium to increase its production to 2bn doses.

The move to extend the gap between doses is aimed at stretching supplies of the vaccine and covering more people earlier.

Pfizer confirmed to Independent.ie that Ireland may get less vaccines in late January and early February.

It said today it is working hard to deliver more doses than originally forecasted this year with a newly stated goal of two billion doses in 2021.

“To do this, Pfizer is scaling up manufacturing operations to increase dose availability and output.

“As part of the normal productivity improvements to increase capacity, we must make modifications to the process and facility that will require additional regulatory approvals. Although this will temporarily impact shipments in late January to early February, it will provide a significant increase in doses available for patients in late February and March.

“Consequently, there may be fluctuations in orders and shipping schedules at our Puurs facility in the immediate future to quickly enable the increased production volumes.”

The vaccine is authorised to be given in two doses 21 days apart.

The first dose is believed to provide around 52pc protection – but it still leaves a person at significant risk of getting ill if they contract the virus.

The two dose vaccine is 95pc effective.

The HSE is under pressure to step the roll out of the vaccine, particularly to the over-65s who are being badly hit by surge in spread in the third wave.

Under new guidelines vaccinators have been told to inform people who get the first dose they will now get the second in 28 days.

The vaccine is currently being given to frontline health staff and to people over 65 in long term care.

More than 77,000 doses of the vaccine have been given so far.

The HSE will have around 49,000 this week, following a decision by the European Medicines Agency to allow for six doses, instead of five to be taken from each vial.

Emer Cooke, head of the European Medicines Agency which granted approval to the vaccine, said there is no evidence that the 12 week gap between first and second doses which is being operated by the UK, works.

Speaking at a presentation organised by the Institute of International and European Affairs she said there is still a lot of work to be done on whether that will work or not.

The clinical trials results for the Pfizer vaccine recommends a three week gap and it is 28 days for the Moderna vaccine.

There is a bit of leeway but it is still not clear if this will work, she said.

“We can only go on the basis of the trials that have been done and the evidence in those trials.”

The HSE plans to concentrate more on nursing homes for the roll out of the vaccine next week with 47,000 more vaccinations spread across residents over 65 and frontline healthcare staff.

However, some of this may be hampered by the large number of virus outbreaks in nursing homes.

Ms Cooke also told how Pfizer and Moderna will not have to go back to the drawing board and start a full new approval process if their Covid-19 vaccines are impacted by one of the new more infectious strains of the virus.

Pfizer BioNTech has said it could readjust vaccines to work against the new strains in about six weeks.

There were fears this would mean having to undergo a lengthy licensing process again, delaying access to the public.

However, Irish-born Ms Cooke said the regulatory agency is already talking to Pfizer and Moderna about how they would work in the context of the new strains.

The hope is the EMA would be able to have a process where they would not have to go back for full approval.

"We would be able to use a lot of what we have already,” she said.

Ms Cooke confirmed the EMA is hopeful of coming to a decision on the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of the month.

The dates depend on everything “going right” and everyone working together to make it happen.

“It’s challenging but we are hopeful.”

The EMA is also doing an active rolling review – looking at clinical-trial results as they come through – in the case of the Janssen vaccine and 45 other makers of vaccines who have contacted the body.

She said people involved in clinical trials will be followed up for two years.

There is also a need for treatments for patients who are sick with Covid-19. So far monoclonal antibodies, lab-made drugs to mimic natural antibodies to the virus, have not yet shown definitive efficiency, she said.

The EMA will also look for potential new and unexpected side-effects in the wider population.

Commenting on criticism that the EMA is too slow in authorising vaccines, she said the conditional marketing authorisation system it operates in relation to the vaccines is the most appropriate tool for a Europe-wide approach.

“It takes a bit longer but it does benefit from a very robust peer-review system and it means we have collective acceptance across the EU.”

She said although hundreds of experts have worked around the clock to perform this evaluation work in record time “we constantly hear criticism about perceived delays in the EU in view of the emergency-use authorisations which were granted in the UK and the US".

She said such emergency approvals are not available at the level of the EMA. But also, the European member states consider the conditional-marketing authorisation to be the most appropriate regulatory mechanism for use in the current pandemic emergency.

“I want to stress once again that we have applied the same robust standards as for any vaccine evaluation,” she said.

“I left Ireland 28 years ago this month, and since then I have lived and worked in five European cities, for three European organisations and one global organisation and had many interesting, enriching and exciting roles.

"Even so, I have to say that taking over the helm of the European Medicines Agency just two months ago – on November 16 – could not have happened at a more challenging or exciting time. It is possible that many of you had not heard about the European Medicines Agency until very recently and had little or no knowledge or awareness of medicines regulation.”

She added: ”It is fair to say that we were not set up to deal with crises, even if we do a lot of crisis management. But in the context of Covid-19, the regulatory network adapted and quickly made the response to the pandemic the priority.”

“We also recognised early on that staying within the boundaries of our mandate was not enough to take on the many tasks needed to protect EU citizens during the pandemic.”

