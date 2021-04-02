HSE apologises after IT glitch results in people missing vaccination appointments 

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has apologised after an IT glitch caused a number of people to miss their vaccination appointment as they only received the notification after the scheduled time.

Tallaght University Hospital said they were due to receive their jabs at Citywest vaccination centre but missed their appointments as a result of the issue.

A spokesperson said: “Tallaght University Hospital experienced an IT issue in relation to making appointments for some patients whose vaccinations we sought to schedule this week at Citywest.

"This led to their appointment notifications arriving too late for them to attend. We apologise very sincerely to those affected by this issue, the Citywest team will be in contact with them and arrange an appointment that suits them as soon as possible.”

The HSE said scheduling has been “challenging” as this is a “very new process”.

It comes as the Irish Independent revealed yesterday there were over 500 “no shows” at the same vaccination centre on Wednesday after appointments for healthcare workers were duplicated.

Out of 1329 healthcare workers scheduled for vaccinations at the Citywest vaccination facility, only 757 attended.

In response to queries, the HSE said “the centre has found that the status of the registered person may change to vaccinated if contacted by another vaccination centre and this has resulted in people not attending for appointment.”

A spokesperson said no vaccine was wasted, but did not provide details on who received the leftover vaccines.

More than 10,000 vaccines have been administered to frontline healthcare workers in Citywest.

"The HSE National ICT team is working to ensure that in the next phase of the vaccine rollout, the registration portal will have an enhanced scheduling system which will avoid similar booking issues,” the spokesperson added.

