HPV vaccine to be made available free to all women under 25

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that the HPV vaccine will be made available free to all women under 25.

Mr Donnelly told the Irish Examiner he had written to the HSE telling it to outline a vaccination programme for women, as well as a catch-up programme for girls and boys in secondary school who missed out during the pandemic.

"This is an incredibly effective vaccine and I would like to see a catch-up programme rolled out as quickly as possible,” he told the paper.

Deputy Anne Rabbitte this evening described it as very welcome news that the vaccine will be available free to all women under 25 as well as the catch up programme. “This will hopefully go some way to reducing cervical cancer rates.”