Howth residents urged to close windows and doors as Dublin Fire Brigade battles large blaze

RESIDENTS and business owners in Howth are being urged to close their window and doors as firefighers battle a large fire outside the village.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) said they were still working to put out a blaze on Howth Head tonight.

“The smoke appears to be blowing out to sea, however if you are downwind of the fire please close windows and doors,” it said.

Anyone in the north Dublin village who feels they or their property is in danger have been asked to call 112 or 999.

It’s understood the fire started in gorse on the peninsula.

Four pumps have been sent to the scene to try and bring the situation under control.

DFB said they were experiencing a very busy night, with gorse fires on the north side of the city, including in the areas of Kilbarrick and St Anne’s park.