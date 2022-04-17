How the Kinahan Organised Crime Group has ‘extended its tentacles’ to rugby in Spain

It’s not just boxing that’s being corrupted by the Kinahan Organised Crime Group (OCG). According to the senior garda officer who played a key role in the US government’s decision to hit the gang with sanctions last week, its “corrupting tentacles” have spread to other sports. Namely, rugby.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll said a Dubai-based investment company which he’s satisfied is linked to Christy Kinahan Sr has sponsored a rugby club in Spain. It may be a small-town club, but for O’Driscoll it shows the reach of organised crime.

“The extent to which wide-ranging corruption in sport may occur is evidenced by the prospect that Kinahan organised crime group has extended its tentacles into sport other than boxing, including rugby,” he said.

“A company associated with Christopher Kinahan Senior — CVK Investments LLC — has been involved with sponsorship of a rugby club in Spain who consequently may unwittingly become vulnerable to the corrupting influence of organised crime.

“The important word is unwittingly,” he added. “I am presuming that club has no idea that the company sponsoring it has a history of the nature involved.”

So for people who aren’t concerned about corruption in the sport of boxing, and who think their sport of choice is far removed from organised crime, think again, said O’Driscoll. Organised crime groups view all sports as “rich pastures” for corruption, he said.

And not just sport. A quick scroll through the Twitter feed of CVK Investments LLC shows that Christy Kinahan’s funding vehicle has been scouting places to put his money. During one period in 2019, the company claimed it had signed an agreement to take a “controlling stake” in a drinks company in Hong Kong, listed potential investments as a Spanish whiskey brand, a lighting company in the UAE, and that it signed an MOU to launch an air ambulance service with an air charter business in southeast Africa.

The global financial reach of the Kinahan OCG was a key reason behind the announcement last Tuesday that the gang has been hit by sanctions.

At a press conference in Dublin, an array of international law enforcement agencies, diplomats and the US Treasury stood with An Garda Síochána against the Kinahans, now worth $1bn (€920m) and a threat to US national security.

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions on Christopher Kinahan, his sons Daniel and Christopher Jr, four senior gang members and three companies based in the United Arab Emirates, and a $5m reward for information relating to the three Kinahans.

It means they cannot do business in the US and cannot board flights to the US. Any investments they have in the US must be reported to the Office for Foreign Assets Control, which is part of the US Treasury Department.

As Assistant Commissioner over organised and serious crime, O’Driscoll played a key roll in pulling it off. Forged in secrecy, the proposal to sanction the Kinahans made it over the line at a meeting in the Cash office of the Treasury Building beside the White House in June last year. The Office for Foreign Assets Control agreed to take on the Kinahans. International cooperation to fight transnational crime organisations? “This is what it looks like,” O’Driscoll said.

Sanctions alone will not bring Kinahan and his sons back to Ireland in handcuffs, but they will do enormous damage to its activities and may force new information about Kinahan’s business activities to the surface.

“There are also consequences for other organised crime groups who will potentially be very reluctant to engage with the Kinahan organised crime group in any potential joint ventures,” O’Driscoll said.

“So if you’re in the background engaged in criminality, you can see that holding hands with the Kinahan OCG is going to bring all sorts of consequences.” That also goes for professionals helping Kinahan Inc. “I would strongly recommend to anyone who fills that criteria to seek legal advice,” he said.

The US sanctions have set a precedent. Could EU sanctions be next? “These are all matters that are being explored,” he said. “I will be visiting Europol to further explore some of the aspects of this, not just in response to KOCG, but other organised crime groups, to see what it is in terms of sanctioning that could be pursued.”

A significant impact of sanctions will be on the United Arab Emirates, where the Kinahans have been living for the last number of years beyond reach of international arrest warrants and extradition. It is widely known gardaí have made little in-roads in the UAE when it comes to the Kinahans. O’Driscoll said the sanctions “will now give rise to a greater level of involvement with the UAE”. The goal is to bring charges against “everyone in the OCG”.

A test case will be the attempted extradition of Sean McGovern, one of Daniel’s closest confidants. He lives in Dubai but is wanted in Ireland for murder. A European Arrest Warrant was issued last week. O’Driscoll said: “If it is the case that he is resident in the UAE... we anticipate engagement with the UAE.”

Is the end of the line approaching for the Kinahan OCG? O’Driscoll believes their downfall is “inevitable”. The boxing industry’s recoil from Daniel shows sanctions are biting. The tip-off email to the DEA is already pinging. “There are indications that the reward is generating interest. That’s as far as I would be putting it,” he said.

“The eyes of some of the most powerful law enforcement agencies and other entities are on them and that undoubtedly will have an impact,” he said. “I would suggest that if the Kinahans are planning drugs importation or trafficking in the near future, they may be very careful and may reconsider.”