How the Kinahan Organised Crime Group has ‘extended its tentacles’ to rugby in Spain

Irish global drugs cartel on US law enforcement radar has put money into Spanish whiskey and even an air ambulance venture

John O&rsquo;Driscoll says powerful law enforcers are on the Kinahans&rsquo; trail. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Maeve Sheehan

It’s not just boxing that’s being corrupted by the Kinahan Organised Crime Group (OCG). According to the senior garda officer who played a key role in the US government’s decision to hit the gang with sanctions last week, its “corrupting tentacles” have spread to other sports. Namely, rugby.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll said a Dubai-based investment company which he’s satisfied is linked to Christy Kinahan Sr has sponsored a rugby club in Spain. It may be a small-town club, but for O’Driscoll it shows the reach of organised crime.

