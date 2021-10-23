| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How does your county fare under the new property tax valuation rules?

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

EVERY county and council area is coming out of the valuation process differently. Before the local council decides whether to increase or decrease the bill by 15pc from the base rate, here’s what homeowners are looking at in each county.

DUBLIN

Dublin City: The capital gets a wallop, with 38,000 properties outpacing the growth in bands, meaning their bills will rise. The city’s average bill sits at €405 in a valuation range of between €350,000 and €437,000.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown:
The exception in Greater Dublin. The country’s most expensive properties, at an average valuation of €525,000 to €612,500, sees 10,000 getting a cut, more than 5,000 getting a rise and the average bill sitting at €585.

Related topics

More On Local Property Tax

Most Watched

Privacy