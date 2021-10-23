How does your county fare under the new property tax valuation rules?

EVERY county and council area is coming out of the valuation process differently. Before the local council decides whether to increase or decrease the bill by 15pc from the base rate, here’s what homeowners are looking at in each county.

Dublin City: The capital gets a wallop, with 38,000 properties outpacing the growth in bands, meaning their bills will rise. The city’s average bill sits at €405 in a valuation range of between €350,000 and €437,000.

The exception in Greater Dublin. The country’s most expensive properties, at an average valuation of €525,000 to €612,500, sees 10,000 getting a cut, more than 5,000 getting a rise and the average bill sitting at €585.

Fingal: Not quite as big an increase as in Dublin City, but still has 3,500 houses facing a hike. It has a similar average bill of €405 and average valuation of

€350,000 to €437,000.

South Dublin: The least amount of change in Dublin, with 1,400 houses getting a bigger bill and 1,000 a smaller one. It has the lowest bills in Dublin at €315, with an average valuation of €262,500 to €350,000.

LEINSTER

Carlow: The average property tax bill is headed for €225 with the regular band being between €200,000 and €262,500. No major changes here, as only 240 houses will go up and 240 down.

Kildare: Caught in the commuter net, Kildare has almost 5,000 houses getting a hike in their bill, with just 750 falling. The average bill is €315, from a valuation of €262,500 to €350,000.

Kilkenny: Little enough change, with 800 homeowners going up and 300 coming down. The average bill is still €225, from a normal valuation of €200,000 to €262,500.

Laois: All square in Laois with 240 houses getting a reduced bill and 300 getting an increase. The average bill is just €90 as the normal valuation here is under €200,000.

Longford: Probably the least amount of change in the whole country, with just 70 houses facing a decreased bill and 40 going up. The average bill is €90, as the average valuation is under €200,000.

Louth: Escapes the upheaval in the rest of the commuter belt without the benefit of being on the border. Some 420 houses will see their bills reduced and 530 will see an increase. The average bill is €225, with the valuation at €200,000 to €262,500.

Meath: Another commuter belt county hauled upwards. Some 3,300 houses will be hit with a higher bill and just 520 will get a cut. The average bill is €315 from a normal valuation band of €262,500 to €350,000.

Offaly: Very little change here, with 250 houses getting a higher bill and €280 a lower one. The average bill is €90, as the normal valuation is under €200,000.

Westmeath: Not much movement here either, with 350 owners seeing a decrease and 470 getting an increase. The normal bill is €225 as the average valuation is between €200,000 and €262,500.

Wexford: Some 860 houses will get a bigger bill and 690 a smaller one. The average bill is €225 from a €200,000 to €262,500 valuation.

Wicklow: A major loser. Some 7,000 houses are getting a higher bill and 500 will go lower. The average bill is €405, with the normal valuation ranging between €350,000 and €437,500.

MUNSTER

Clare: Little enough movement either way as the average bill will be €90, from the lowest valuation band of up to €200,000. Some 440 houses will get a decrease and 130 will see and increase.

Cork City: Nearly 4,600 houses will see their bill go up this time around, with the average property tax liability sitting at €315 off a normal property valuation band of €262,500 to €350,000.

Cork County: The county gets dragged in with the rise in the city, with a nearly identical 4,600 houses seeing their bill rise, the average tax being €315 from the €262,500-€350,000 band.

Kerry: Some more ups than downs, with 1,000 houses seeing an increase. The average bill is coming in at €225, with an average house price of €200,000 to €262,500.

Limerick: Little change of note, with 850 houses seeing a reduced bill and 250 going up. Across the city and county, the average bill is €225 as the normal property valuation sits at €200,000 to €262,500.

Tipperary: A slight tilt towards a decrease, as 600 houses are getting their bills cut and just 130 are going up.

Waterford: Twice as many ups than downs, as 1,000 houses get an increase and 500 a decrease. The average bill is €225 with the normal valuation being between €200,000 and €262,500.

CONNACHT

Galway City: Just 300 are going up with 700 coming down. The average bill stands at €315 and the valuation band is between €262,500 and €350,000.

Galway County: All square in the end, with 500 bills going up and 500 coming down. A step below the city, the county’s average bill is coming in at €225 with a valuation of €200,000 to €262,500.

Leitrim: Following the border trend, 5,000 houses will see a decrease, with a meagre 20 going up. The average bill is €90 as the valuation is under the €200,000 mark.

Mayo: Small changes here, with 470 houses getting a decrease in their bill and 160 facing an increase. The average bill is €90 as the normal valuation band is under €200,000.

Roscommon: Not as much change as its neighbours, with 180 bills going down and only 50 going up. The average bill is €90 as the regular valuation is under €200,000.

Sligo: Another big winner as almost 9,000 houses are benefiting from a cut and only 60 get an increase. Again, the average bill is only €90 as the average property valuation is under €200,000.

ULSTER

Cavan: A big winner from the widening of the lower bands, with over 10,000 houses getting a cut in the bill. Just 60 houses will get a rise, as the average bill will be €90 from a valuation up to €200,000.

Donegal: The border counties really win big with 26,000 houses seeing a decrease. The average bill will be the lowest rate of €90 as the average valuation will sit below €200,000.

Monaghan: The biggest winner of all under the new system. as there are 8,700 houses – one in four of all homes – which will get a tax cut, with a meagre 20 going up. Average bills of €90 off a valuation under €200,000.