| 4.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How do you solve a problem like Enoch Burke?

The dismissed Mayo teacher does not accept his sacking, nor does he fear jail or fines imposed by the courts

Enoch Burke pictured outside the entrance to Wilson's Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Enoch Burke pictured outside the entrance to Wilson's Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Enoch Burke pictured outside the entrance to Wilson's Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Enoch Burke pictured outside the entrance to Wilson's Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Ali Bracken

All week, Enoch Burke has cut an isolated figure outside Wilson’s Hospital School in the north-west corner of Co Westmeath.

Driven to the 400-student co-educational boarding school by his father, the history and German teacher stands alone throughout the day, alongside what is a protected Georgian building in Multyfarnham.

Related topics

More On Westmeath news

Most Watched

Privacy