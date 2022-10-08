| 7.4°C Dublin

How do you fix long-Covid? Billion dollar US spend may be our best hope to solve the mystery

Irish researchers have come up with insights such as blood-clotting imbalance

Scientists around the world are looking at treatment options for long-Covid. Stock image Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

How do you fix long-Covid? With no specific treatment for the debilitating condition, which has left a legacy for many who have had the Covid-19 infection, it might be assumed the same level of intensity given to vaccines would be seen around trials for possible cures.

Research and trials are under way but they are still relatively limited, mostly due to the fact that so much still needs to be found out about its source, triggers and why it can leave people with any of 200 symptoms.

