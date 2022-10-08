How do you fix long-Covid? Billion dollar US spend may be our best hope to solve the mystery

How do you fix long-Covid? With no specific treatment for the debilitating condition, which has left a legacy for many who have had the Covid-19 infection, it might be assumed the same level of intensity given to vaccines would be seen around trials for possible cures.

Research and trials are under way but they are still relatively limited, mostly due to the fact that so much still needs to be found out about its source, triggers and why it can leave people with any of 200 symptoms.

For now, doctors treating long-Covid in Ireland go (for the most part) for evidence-based, existing treatments for symptoms – if they are available.

Researchers in Ireland have come up with insights such as blood-clotting imbalance in long-Covid sufferers. But large-scale, well-designed trials are the most likely to yield treatments.

So what do we know about work on treatments that may be directly targeted at long-Covid?

People with long-Covid may have micro-clots in their circulation

One trial which has enrolled volunteers, co-ordinated by the University of Central Lancashire, is testing famotidine and loratadine, which are antihistamines, as well as rivaroxaban, an anti-clotting drug and colchicine, an anti-inflammatory medicine.

“The drugs we have chosen are widely available and some health professionals and patients have reported that they may be useful. Second, there is a plausible mechanism by which these drugs might work in long-Covid,” the researchers said.

“These drugs are already available for use in other conditions, and so could be relatively easily ‘repurposed’.

“Patients with long-Covid may have persistent inflammation, which is related to mast cell activation and release of histamine. Famotidine and loratadine are histamine-receptor blockers, which are commonly used to treat mast-cell activation in other conditions. In long-Covid, antihistamines have been of benefit in some patients.

“People with long-Covid may have micro-clots in their circulation. These clots could reduce oxygen reaching large muscles during exercise, possibly explaining the post-exertional malaise which people with long-Covid often describe.

“There are increasing reports from patients and their health professionals of the success of therapy with anti-clotting drugs such as rivaroxaban. In some patients with long-Covid, there is inflammation around the lining of the heart (pericarditis) and lungs (pleuritis).

Next year could produce breakthroughs

“Colchicine is an anti-inflammatory drug, which has benefit in pericarditis. Given the high proportion of people with long-Covid who have chest pain and breathlessness, pericarditis and pleuritis are likely to be common, and colchicine may be of benefit.”

Elsewhere, at the University of Glasgow, the reDirect project is looking at whether a weight management programme can reduce symptoms of long-Covid in people who are overweight.

At the University of Oxford, researchers are diagnosing ongoing breathlessness in people with long-Covid who were not admitted to hospital.

This is done through the use of MRI scans to trace inhaled gas moving into and out of the lungs, to measure their severity and whether they improve over time.

Answers and relief may yet come from the US, where over a billion dollars has been pledged by its National Institutes of Health for valid trials to examine possible treatment or prevention.

Next year could produce breakthroughs. In the meantime, the imperative for the HSE is to keep recruiting the range of specialists needed in long-Covid clinics in public hospitals, which are still short full-scale teams. The waiting time of five months or more after referral needs to be shortened.