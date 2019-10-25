‘How can you do this to a defenseless little boy?’ - Mother tells of hurt as her husband and autistic son are told to leave bar

Louise Healy’s family were asked to leave Le Chateau bar in Cork after a staff member noticed her unsettled son Rian (5) was waving his hands and making some noise.

The family, who live in Ballina in Tipperary, were in Cork city for a special weekend break for Rian’s birthday.

Mrs Healy said that her husband, Ian, and Rian were hoping to watch a rugby match at 11am last Saturday.

They were out in Cork city with Rian and his sister Ellie (8) when the couple agreed that Ian would take Rian to see if the match was being shown in a nearby pub.

He then dropped into Le Chateau, where Mrs Healy said a staff worker was “hesitant” to let them in.

“Ian asked if they were showing the match and he said they were. Ian had come in through the back of the pub and there was a large TV there. But the staff worker ushered them towards a corner with a smaller television,” she said.

Rian, who was in the buggy, was stimming - a common trait of people with autism when they are excited, anxious or stimulated.

“He might flap his hands and make screechy noises. It could be for just a second or a few minutes,” she said.

“But he needs a couple of minutes, we usually give him a chocolate or the phone and if he doesn’t calm down, we would leave,” she added.

According to Mrs Healy, when the bar worker saw Rian stimming he put his hands over his ears and said it was “too early in the morning for this”. He then asked them to leave.

“This man didn’t even give Rian or my husband a couple of minutes,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it when Ian told me,” she added.

She said that the ordeal took place within one minute.

“They didn’t even get to sit down. He didn’t even give them a chance,” she said.

She said she normally never has an issue with how staff respond to Rian’s behaviour in other bars and restaurants.

“How dare he discriminate against my son like that? He’s an innocent little boy, you don’t do that to people, you don’t do it to anyone,” she said.

“I’ve never had anyone be so ignorant towards a child. With autism, you never know what might happen, there’s no two days that are the same - but any five-year-old can have a tantrum.

“And if Rian gets very overwhelmed, we usually leave, because it’s not fair on other people,” she added.

She said that afterwards the family went to a different bar nearby.

"The service there was excellent - the waitress was so accommodating and helpful," she said.

Le Chateau could not be reached for comment.

Online Editors