Thousands of euro worth of vital equipment stolen from a mountain rescue crew was recovered this morning by gardai.

'How anyone could steal such equipment beggars belief' - thousands of euro of robbed mountain rescue supplies found

Thieves broke into Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team's (SLMRT) headquarters in Sligo last Friday and took around €3,500 worth of equipment - including torches, jackets and rucksacks.

Gardai recovered a number of items during an extensive search of a property in Sligo this morning and two men were arrested in connection with the investigation. They were taken to Ballymote Garda Station, investigations are on-going.

SLMRT has thanked the gardai and the public for their support in the aftermath of the robbery. They said in a statement on their Facebook page: "This morning at 10am we were informed by An Garda Siochana Sligo that property belonging Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue was recovered overnight.

"SLMRT welcomes the news. Any equipment recovered will be subject to a full inspection to ensure compliance with Health and Safety. "SLMRT wishes to again thank the diligent work of our friends at An Garda Siochana, Sligo.

"In addition we would like to thank the overwhelming contribution of the Sligo and Leitrim communities and all those who have supported us both nationally and internationally throughout this incident." The Garda Representative Association commended those involved in the recovery operation.

They tweeted: "Congratulations to Sligo gardai, whom recovered vital equipment which had been stolen from the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team.

"How any person or persons could have stolen such equipment beggars belief.

