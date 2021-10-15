How Alex Ferguson was impressed by Mickey Harte's decision to carry coffin of PSNI officer

Alex Ferguson told Mickey Harte he was “impressed” by him in a letter 10 years ago, the former Tyrone GAA boss has revealed in his new book.

Three months after the murder of his daughter, Michaela, in 2011, Mr Harte received a letter from the legendary ex-Manchester United manager.

It came in light of the murder of Ronan Kerr (25), a Catholic PSNI officer from Co Tyrone who was killed outside his home by a car bomb.

Mr Harte carried the coffin at the funeral, something which was “unheard of” for someone who “so strongly identified as a Catholic and a GAA man”, but he “just sensed it was the right thing to do”, he writes in Devotion: A Memoir’.

He continues: “Some time after the funeral, I got a letter from Manchester: Alex Ferguson had taken the time to write to me. I could hardly believe what I was reading.

“He [Sir Alex] wrote: ‘I was always impressed by your achievements with the Tyrone team and how long you’ve been there. I meant to write to you after what happened to your daughter. I knew I had to write to you after Ronan Kerr.’

“He left a contact number for me to get in touch. I remember calling him and he said to come over to Old Trafford.

“So, we got tickets for a derby game through Martin Logan, a great friend of mine from Galway who spent most of his life in Manchester.

“Myself and the boys went across in October 2011. But we picked the worst day possible: City beat United 6-1.

“I called Alex a couple of weeks afterwards and told him about the game we had been to. He said: ‘I hope you don’t think it’s like that all of the time.’

“But the trip gave us a lift, something we badly needed. And the boys got a real kick out of it.”

Harte adds that Mr Kerr’s death united the Protestant and Catholic communities, “which was such a positive thing at the time”.

“And the GAA came out in force to condemn what had happened,” he writes.

“It was the first time that we saw the GAA take that kind of stand.

“I think everyone recognised the significance; it was a powerful moment. I knew what it was like to lose a child; I could identify with that hurt.

“And I felt so much for the Kerr family.”

Devotion: A Memoir, by Mickey Harte with Brendan Coffey, is available in all good bookshops from October 14, priced £21.99