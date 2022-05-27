An academic role was specifically created for a former secretary-general at the Department of Education to go on secondment, while still being paid his salary of €215,998.

The Government is arranging for former leading civil servants to work in academic positions until they get to retirement.

Seán Ó Foghlú is seconded to Maynooth University, working at enhancing public policy and also projects consistent with the national public health reform agenda.

The university said the position was created for him following the end of his 10-year tenure as secretary-general of the Department of Education.

He is on the payroll of Maynooth University but the department confirmed that “specific funding is being provided to the university by the Exchequer for this purpose”.

He is one of two former secretaries-general who are currently on secondment to universities until they reach full pensionable age, while still being paid the full salaries they received at the top of the civil service.

Fergal Lynch is in a public policy development post in NUI Galway which includes a role in supporting wider public service reform initiatives.

It follows the completion of his term as secretary-general of the Department of Children. He previously served as assistant secretary at the Department of Health.

The secondments come in the wake of two Government decisions – one in 2011 and another in 2021 – following a review of special retirement and severance terms for ­secretaries-general.

Both men are well-regarded and highly experienced civil servants who were praised for the work done as secretaries- general and the other roles they have held. Mr Lynch was described by former minister Dr James Reilly as having “extensive experience in strategic planning, policy, evaluation of policy… service delivery and project management”.

Mr Ó Foghlú was praised by Education Minister Norma Foley as he prepared to step down as secretary-general.

“Seán’s stewardship of the department through a time of reform and through the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic has been exemplary, and has been crucial to delivering the supports required to our school system,” she said.

Detailed questions were submitted to Maynooth University and NUI Galway in relation to the two positions occupied by the former civil servants. The Irish Independent asked how the roles were created, how they are funded and whether they were publicly advertised.

Maynooth offered detailed answers, but NUI Galway provided only a general comment and did not answer the questions directly. Mr Ó Foghlú and Mr Lynch were also asked to comment via the universities, but no response was received.

It follows the controversy over the proposed secondment of Dr Tony Holohan to a new post of professor in Trinity College while remaining an employee of the Department of Health. Trinity would not have had to pay his salary.

Dr Holohan decided not to proceed and it later emerged the department’s secretary- general Robert Watt had given a letter of intent to provide Trinity with €2m a year until retirement to fund the teaching and research post.

However the cases of Mr Ó Foghlú and Mr Lynch are different from Dr Holohan’s, in that their arrangements relate to a Top Level Appointments Committee review. This provides for secretaries-general who have fewer than 40 years’ service and who were civil servants before their appointment.

The 2011 decision allows for them at the end of their term of office to be offered an alternative position in the civil or wider public service at a “salary equivalent to secretary- general or in an international institution”. The intention is that they would be offered a position until their preserved pension age, and that retirement before that age would “not be the norm”.

Oireachtas finance committee chair John McGuinness said the new cases highlighted the urgent need for proper processes to be put in place on secondments and senior civil servants moving into academia or elsewhere. He said: “The State should measure the benefit of these positions and ensure there are proper processes and protocols in place.

“They should also be overseen by Oireachtas committees so there is complete transparency around these issues.”

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane said a review into the botched appointment at Trinity could raise questions about the secondment policy within the civil service.

Asked to elaborate on Mr Ó Foghlú’s role, a spokeswoman for Maynooth University said he will work within the area of research, teaching and civic engagement, relating to public policy. It includes “developing networks of engagement and practice on public policy development, effectiveness and practice, prioritising areas for work to be advanced and advancing such work areas”.

Mr Ó Foghlú will also work in collaboration with the Department of Further and Higher Education and the Higher Education Authority “with a view to developing linkages with other universities”.

Asked if the position was created specifically for him, she said that in November 2021, “it was noted the appointment of the then secretary-general in the Department of Education would expire February 19, 2022.

“Following dialogue with Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, a proposal was put to Maynooth University with the agreement of the Department of an Taoiseach and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER), regarding the work that Mr Ó Foghlú might undertake in Maynooth.

“Having reviewed the proposal internally and discussed it with Mr Ó Foghlú, the university was very happy to accept the secondment. It was not required to advertise it publicly.”

Asked how it compares to the salaries of other academic staff, she said the role and salary is personal to the holder in the university.

She also explained that “the Exchequer continues to fund Mr Ó Foghlú’s salary. This funding will cease in 2026. There is no additional funding provided, other than the employment costs.”

A spokesman for the Department of Education said that Mr Ó Foghlú is on the payroll of Maynooth University and “specific funding is being provided to the university by the Exchequer for this purpose”.

“The department does not normally comment on individual cases. However, we can confirm in this instance that … Seán Ó Foghlú, is currently seconded to Maynooth University, having completed his 10-year term of office as secretary-general.

“His role involves work within the university in the area of enhancing public policy and undertaking work and projects in the wider public sector consistent with the national public service reform agenda. The former secretary-general is on the payroll of Maynooth University and specific funding is being provided to Maynooth University by the Exchequer for this purpose.

“This arrangement follows two Government decisions, one of 2011 and a further one in 2021, which dealt with this specific matter.

“This is also in line with the Top Level Appointments Committee review of special retirement severance terms for secretaries-general.”

In relation to Mr Lynch, a spokesperson for NUI Galway declined to respond to questions on whether the post was created and if it was publicly advertised. The spokesperson referred to the Government decision of 2021 allowing for the secondment.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children said Mr Lynch is no longer on its payroll but confirmed that DPER is making available additional funding for the university post through “established arrangements for funding under higher education institutions”.

“The term of appointment of the then secretary-general in the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth was due to expire on January 18, 2022.

“In line with the terms of the 2011 decision on the Top Level Appointments Committee review it was intended to offer the individual an alternative appointment.”