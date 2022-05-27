| 9°C Dublin

exclusive How €216,000 role was created for civil servant on secondment to university

:: Seán Ó Foghlú is one of two former secretaries-general on secondment to colleges while keeping their salary

Seán Ó Foghlú spent 10 years as secretary-general at the Department of Education. He has been seconded to Maynooth University. Photo: Conor Healy Expand
Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

An academic role was specifically created for a former secretary-general at the Department of Education to go on secondment, while still being paid his salary of €215,998.

The Government is arranging for former leading civil servants to work in academic positions until they get to retirement.

