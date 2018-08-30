Housing protesters remain in Dublin house 24 hours after court order

Housing protesters are continuing to occupy vacant property in Dublin city centre today, despite a High Court injunction ordering them to leave by 2pm yesterday.

The scene at the house on North Frederick Street was quiet and calm this morning, after activists from a number of homeless groups spent the night in the building.

A member of one of the groups told Independent.ie that the activists had no set plans for the day, but intended to stay put in the building.

On Tuesday, Mr Justice Michael Quinn granted Patricia Ní Greil, the owner of 34 North Frederick Street, Dublin 1, injunctions requiring persons unknown to vacate and cease trespassing at the four-storey building.

In a statement on Facebook, the ‘Take Back The City’ group, featuring a coalition of various housing groups, said the aim of the protest was to highlight the housing crisis.

“We want to continue to highlight the causes of this crisis – one of which is land hoarding & speculation by private owners,” a spokesperson said.

In an affidavit posted on the door of the house, Mr Colm McGreal, the father of the owner, said they intend to transform the property into a guest house.

"Instead of this becoming yet another hotel for short-term residents, we will continue to demand that Dublin City Council place a compulsory purchase order on the property, so it can be returned to the community for use as permanent public housing or as a community resource," Dublin Central Housing Action said in a statement.

In a list of demands posted by the housing activists, they request that the house should be “given back to the community and turned into public housing and community facilities”.

This is the second occupation of its kind this month, as the same group of activists took over a property in Dublin's Summerhill Parade in early August.

