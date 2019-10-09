Housing Minister admits homeless crisis will continue next year and new families will seek emergency accommodation

Homelessness will continue next year with new families losing their homes and seeking emergency accommodation, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has admitted.

He said the numbers presenting as homeless were falling and the length of time spent in emergency accommodation was shortening but despite his target of 5,500 leaving homelessness over 2020, others would take their place.

More than 10,000 people were officially recorded as homeless and living in emergency accommodation last month, among them almost 4,000 children.

The Minister insisted progress was being made on the problem. “In the first half of this year, of every two families who became homeless, one of those families were prevented from going into emergency accommodation because of the supports that we had in place,” he said.

But he conceded more needed to be done to prevent families becoming homeless in the first place. “We have to fix the fundamental problem of increasing supply [of homes]. That’s what we are fixing but we haven’t caught up yet with demand,” he said.

“So even though we are seeing presentations decreasing, even though we have less families in emergency accommodation today than we had last year, we’re going to continue to see families and individuals presenting.”

Mr Murphy defended the funding for homeless services made available in the Budget which increases the allocation by €20m to €166m for next year.

While this is a tiny portion of the Department’s overall housing budget of €2.6bn, he said the investment in housing provision could also be classified as spending on homelessness.

That investment would see more than 11,000 new homes added to the stock of social housing next year, he said. Some 7,736 are to be built by local authorities or approved housing bodies while the rest will be bought or brought into use on long term leases.

Between new social housing and housing assistance payments, the housing needs of an additional 27,500 households would be met next year, he said.

Mr Murphy said house building in general had picked up and across the private and public sector, construction was starting on more than 2,000 new homes a month.

Online Editors