Houses in Drogheda evacuated following discovery of pipe bombs 

A number of houses were evacuated in Drogheda last night following the discovery of pipe bombs.

Two men were arrested after gardaí carried out a search in a home in the town at 11pm yesterday.

Two pipe bombs, gun powder and a large quantity of firearms ammunition were seized.

The scene was cordoned off and a number of houses in the area were evacuated.

The army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called and safely removed the two explosive devices and other material that is believed to have been used in the manufacturing of the explosives.

The scene was made safe at 5am but remains preserved this morning for a full forensic examination.

Cocaine, suspected to be worth €1,100, and €500 worth of suspected Alprazolam tablets were also seized during the search.

The two men, one in his early 40s and the other in his mid 50s, are currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the Offences against the State Act.