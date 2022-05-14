| 9.8°C Dublin

Hotel prices, not enough hire cars, staff shortages – the ‘triple threat’ blocking the full return of tourism

Fáilte Ireland's Jenny De Saulles, said the loss of skilled workers is one of the greatest barriers to recovery from the pandemic. Photo: Provision

Fáilte Ireland’s Jenny De Saulles, said the loss of skilled workers is one of the greatest barriers to recovery from the pandemic. Photo: Provision

Anne-Marie Walsh, Industry Correspondent

A confidential report has warned of a triple threat to the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry in Ireland.

Holidaymakers face a hotel price shock, while there is also a lack of rental cars and major problems with staff and skills shortages.

