A Co Tyrone hotel outside which three teenagers died in a crush will limit itself to weddings and private functions, a council committee has heard.

Hotel at centre of St Patrick's Day crush tragedy limits activities to 'weddings and private functions'

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie died near the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, on St Patrick's Day last month.

Lauren Bullock was a ‘caring, fun-loving’ girl, her family said

The tragedy happened as a disco took place inside the venue.

More than 600 people had gathered outside the hotel before the crush, police said.

Connor Currie

Mid-Ulster Council's Environment Committee met in a private session on Tuesday evening to consider the entertainment licence of the venue.

In a statement issued after the meeting, it emerged the hotel has proposed to restrict its entertainment activity to weddings and private functions only.

Undated handout issued by St. Patrick's Academy Dungannon of Morgan Barnard,17, who died in the crush outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, in Northern Ireland during a St Patrick's Day party. St Patrick's Academy Dungannon/PA Wire

"Given the tragic events which occurred at the Greenvale Hotel, the Environment Committee, as the licensing authority, met this evening to undertake a review of the premises' entertainment licence," the committee said.

"The committee has sought, and the licensee has agreed to provide health and safety risk assessments and associated documentation.

"In the interim period, the hotel has proposed to restrict its entertainment activity to weddings and private functions only. The hotel will provide the council with two months' notice of any proposed variation of this position.

"The committee has, therefore, agreed to defer considerations until October when the licence is due for renewal. The committee, however, reserves the right to review the entertainment licence at any stage prior to renewal.

