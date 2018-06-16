IRELAND is set for a weekend of cloudy conditions and light showers, but temperatures will hit the 20s again early this week.

Hot and sticky: Humid week ahead as temperatures set to hit the 20s again

This weekend will be mainly dry with patchy outbreaks of light rain in some parts of the country. Temperatures will be between 9 and 11 degrees tonight, with highs of 19 degrees expected tomorrow.

According to Met Éireann, there will be humid conditions in many parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday. "It's a good average week for mid-June, almost slightly better than average," a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"It won't be as spectacular as what we've had already but it will be average overall. Temperatures won't be as warm and there will be a few showers." Temperatures on Monday will vary from the high teens in western and northern parts of the country and reaching the low 20s in parts of the south and east. Patches of rain will spread over most of the country in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will be another warm and humid day, with similar temperatures and some outbreaks of rain. Conditions are expected to pick up on Wednesday and Thursday, remaining mainly dry with sunny spells.

