It looks like the warm weather is set to last all week as temperatures are expected to hit almost 20 degrees until Monday.

It looks like the warm weather is set to last all week as temperatures are expected to hit almost 20 degrees until Monday.

Hot and humid weather 'to increase as week goes on' - Met Éireann forecaster

According to Met Éireann, Ireland can expect a dry and warm week across most parts of the country for the rest of the week.

Today will be mainly sunny and dry with temperatures ranging between 19 and 22 degrees. Areas along the east and south coasts will be slightly cooler due to sea breezes, with temperatures between 15 and 17 degrees. Thursday will be sunny in the morning but may become cloudier by the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 20 and 22 degrees.

The west of the country will see most of the sunshine on Friday, with clouds and some showers developing in eastern areas in the afternoon. The weekend is set to be one of the hottest weekends yet, with temperatures in the low 20s predicted across the board.

A Met Éireann forecaster said the hot and humid weather is expected to increase as the week goes on. Some thunder showers can be expected because of the humidity, especially near the south and east coast of the country.

Monday will also be warm with high temperatures, but there is a risk of showers in the afternoon and evening.

Online Editors