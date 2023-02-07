Hospital support staff get just 25pc of time off on sick leave following assaults compared to other health workers

POLITICIANS will be told it is “shameful” that hospital support staff get just 25pc of time off on sick leave as some other workers following serious assaults.

Siptu officials will say it is unacceptable that the public health system endorses policies based on “archaic” principles in its Serious Physical Assault Scheme at a Dáil committee tomorrow.

They will say this affects benefits paid to workers including healthcare assistants, porters, catering assistants, security officers and paramedics.

The union, which represents over 41,000 health staff, will also call for a new Long Covid support scheme for workers.

Siptu claims there is “class demarcation” when it comes to staff benefits under a special sick pay scheme when a healthcare worker is assaulted.

In the submission to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health, Kevin Figgis, divisional organiser, says the continued uses of these types of policies is “shameful” on the Health Service Executive and Department of Health and “must stop”.

“If an incident occurs within the health service whereby several staff who are injured and absent due to being assaulted in the one event, the provisions of the existing policy will result in staff being supported by their employer through a tier of benefits which are determined by their grade,” says the submission to the Joint Committee on Health.

“Effectively, a demarcation applies whereby support staff (called non-officers) will only receive special paid leave for up to three months, health professionals or clerical officers (called officers) will receive full pay for up to six months and nurses or midwives will receive up to six months full pay but may apply for two further extensions for a total of 12 months (six months and first three month extension: full salary plus allowances and premiums and second three month extension: basic salary only).

“This results in a support worker who is subjected to a serious physical assault in the workplace being afforded only 25pc of the term which can be provided to another grade, even if both are assaulted in the same incident.”

It says after three months, support workers would have to transition to use sick leave, make application for an injury grant or possibly have no pay if deemed unfit to return to the workplace.

The submission says HSE support staff are the second highest category of employees likely to suffer assaults resulting in physical injury and absenteeism.

In 2021, they made up 27pc of all cases, with the remaining 73pc of cases being nurses.

The committee will be told that staff were told they would have to reuse PPE during the pandemic, or that it would need to be shared, and was unavailable to certain grades. Union officials will say that an “undetermined number” of healthcare workers remain out of work due to Long Covid.

It says the most recent report by the Health Surveillance Protection Centre said 568 healthcare workers were infected with Covid to date this year. This represents just under 9pc of all cases reported.

The union says the Government approved a scheme providing support for public servants infected by the virus, but announced it would stop from July 1 last year “without any consultation”.

It said a subsequent Department of Health temporary scheme will end on July 1 this year. The Ictu staff panel of health unions wants a replacement scheme and has sought a day for conciliation at the Workplace Relations Commission.

“The effects of Long Covid are recognised as being debilitating with issues such as fatigue, muscle pain and brain fog noted,” it says. “Healthcare workers have reported the effects of Long Covid and many remain out of work with no sign of their recovery.”

Meanwhile, the submission says it can take up to a year to fill a vacant post in the health service. It says it is essential that every department should have an established safe staffing level as Sláintecare is rolled out.

“Our members have often complained that the process to receive approval for recruitment of a replacement for a maternity leave takes so long that, if approved, the maternity leave may soon be ending before a replacement would arrive,” it says.