Hospital services may be hit when lab scientists ramp up action with 48-hour strike

Hospital services may be hit when laboratory scientists ramp up industrial action with a 48-hour strike tomorrow “in frustration” in a dispute over pay.

The Medical Laboratory Scientists Association said in a statement today that hospital and GP services will be hit when members withdraw laboratory services from 8am to 8pm.

Appointments and procedures may be cancelled when the medical scientists refuse to carry out diagnostic testing of patient samples.

The industrial action could also cause delays in emergency departments.

The medical scientists work in public voluntary hospitals, HSE hospitals, private hospitals and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

Tomorrow’s two-day strike will follow a one-day stoppage last week.

Further strikes are planned from Tuesday to Thursday next week.

The MLSA said it made every effort to avoid “regrettable” disruption to patients and fellow healthcare workers but has been left with no alternative.

It said the industrial action is being taken in a dispute over unfilled posts, pay parity, and career pathway issues.

The union claimed the HSE or Department of Health has made no approach for discussions since last week’s stoppage “despite comments from HSE representatives implying talks were ongoing”.

It said most of its 2,100 members will be on picket lines at all public voluntary and HSE hospitals. Members working at the Irish Blood Transfusion Service will join the pickets for the first time.

MLSA members voted by 98pc in favour of industrial action last November.

Union chairperson Kevin O’Boyle said the HSE and Department of Health are ignoring severe problems and burn out in the sector.

He said medical scientists carry out identical work to clinical biochemists in hospital laboratories but are paid on average 8pc less.

Mr O’Boyle said medical laboratory aides who report to medical scientists start on a higher salary.

He said there is a recruitment and retention crisis and 20pc of hospital posts are unfilled.

MLSA general secretary Terry Casey said the union’s claim for parity with clinical biochemists’ pay dates back to 2001.

He said an expert group report recommended they were paid the same.

The union leader said pay parity was awarded but lost within months because of a procedural error in public service benchmarking awards in June 2002.