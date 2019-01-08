Hospital kitchen shut down after food safety officers found 'dead rodent' in facility

FOOD safety officers discovered evidence of rodent activity in the male ward kitchen of Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan, forcing them to shut down the facility.

The closure order was one of 109 issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last year.

During the month of December the Navan hospital’s kitchen and the Officers’ Mess of Air Corps Headquarters, at Casement Aerodrome, in Baldonnell, were among those that were closed.

“Rodent activity in male medical ward kitchen as evidenced by fresh rodent droppings found in the press unit underneath the wash hand basin and a dead rodent found trapped underneath the sink unit,” the hospital closure order said.

“The presence of rodents in the male medical ward kitchen poses or is likely to pose a grave and immediate danger to public health.”

Inspectors wrote to the General Officer Commanding about a failure to have adequate procedures in place at the Air Corps HQ mess, to control pests.

“A commercial pest control company reported mice activity in the wash up area of the kitchen and a juvenile rodent was reported as being seen in the dining area and main kitchen on[December 4],” it said.

“Subsequently an adult dead rodent was found in a set trap located under the equipment sink in the wash up area on Dec 11].”

The report detailed a “large number” of access points for rodents to enter the building, including an unsealed six-inch sewer pipe and holes in the external walls.

Online Editors