Hosepipe ban Q&A: How likely is one, what will be prohibited and will it be worse than 2018?

Q. What exactly is a hosepipe ban?

A. It’s the common term for a National Water Conservation Order – a legal power that Irish Water has to take actions to protect water supplies.

Q. Protect them from what?

A. In the current case, from unnecessary usage. That means anything that isn’t drinking, cooking, hygiene and manufacturing related.

Q. What specifically does it prohibit?

A. Watering gardens, filling pools – both the inflatable paddling and more luxurious kind; washing cars – and boats should you have one; filling fountains and ornamental ponds, except where there are fish, or generally using water for the fun of it.

Q. Why is Irish Water warning that a ban is likely?

A. The fine weather that’s helped lift moods during lockdown has left water sources – rivers, lakes, groundwater – seriously depleted. We’ve had the driest spring on record, summer has started the same way and there’s no great amount of rain in sight.

Q. There are showers forecast for later this week – won’t that help?

A. It might keep gardeners away from their watering cans for a day or two but it won’t replenish supplies - we need a good dose of persistent heavy rain to make a difference.

Q. How big a dose?

A. To put it in context, in early July 2018 when the first stage of that summer’s hosepipe bans was implemented , the soil moisture deficit (how dry the ground is compared to normal) nationally was 60mm. It’s currently 100mm a month earlier. Average monthly summer rainfall is just 15-16mm so even if we were to starting getting normal summer rainfall right now, that water would simply be absorbed by a very thirsty ground and would not get to start refilling lakes and rivers.

Q. So is it worse now than in 2018?

A. It is certainly shaping up to be, not just because of the rainfall shortage but because we have the added complication of vastly increased demand on water related to the lockdown. Domestic water demand makes up typically two-thirds of national water demand and with so many people at home these past three months, domestic water usage has increased by 20pc. Increased handwashing has also played a role. Again, to put it in context, in July 2018 when that summer’s crisis hit, demand was up 15pc. An added complication is looming. As businesses come out of lockdown, they will need to carry out deep cleaning, and flush toilets and run showers to get rid of stagnant water as well as continue with additional ongoing cleaning so commercial demand is expected to jump too.

Q. Remind me – how extensive were the bans in 2018?

A. The first came into effect at the start of July in the Greater Dublin Area and it was extended a week later to the rest of the country. It was lifted in western counties at the end of August but continued in most of the rest of the country until the end of September. And it wasn’t just a hosepipe ban. Night-time restrictions were introduced which left supplies low or cut off entirely at night and some areas, particularly with low pressure, experienced trouble getting a flow going again in the mornings as a result.

Q. How soon is a hosepipe ban expected?

A. It’s considered a serious step so a lot of data has to be presented, not only to explain the current situation but to show it is likely to continue in the weeks ahead. That data is being compiled but it could take another couple of weeks for the formal process to be completed.

Q. What should I do in the meantime?

A. Conserve, conserve, conserve. Don’t skimp on the handwashing but live with a dirty car, take the air out of the paddling pool and maybe buy some cactus.