| 22.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hosepipe ban Q&A: How likely is one, what will be prohibited and will it be worse than 2018?

A hosepipe ban is looking increasingly likely Stock photo Expand
California, which has faced four years of drought, would traditionally get a lot of rain from the El Nino weather pattern, officials said Expand

Close

A hosepipe ban is looking increasingly likely Stock photo

A hosepipe ban is looking increasingly likely Stock photo

California, which has faced four years of drought, would traditionally get a lot of rain from the El Nino weather pattern, officials said

California, which has faced four years of drought, would traditionally get a lot of rain from the El Nino weather pattern, officials said

/

A hosepipe ban is looking increasingly likely Stock photo

Caroline O'Doherty

Q. What exactly is a hosepipe ban?

A. It’s the common term for a National Water Conservation Order – a legal power that Irish Water has to take actions to protect water supplies.

Q. Protect them from what?

Related Content