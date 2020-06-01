Hosepipe ban likely as public asked to pack pools away after Dublin sees record demand

A HOSEPIPE ban is becoming increasingly likely, with Irish Water advising families to pack away paddling pools but to keep washing hands during the pandemic.

The warm weather has caused drought conditions across the country, with water sources, such as rivers and lakes, drying up.

Irish Water said an increased use of water during Covid-19, exacerbated by the warm weather and businesses reopening, meant it’s now likely a conservation order will be triggered.

The semi state company urged the public to leave hosepipes in the shed, along with pressure washers and to stop using paddling pools.

It also asked that households reuse water for gardens and take shorter showers.

Head of customer operations Yvonne Harris, said: “Safeguarding the supply of water is essential at this time when handwashing and hygiene is of critical importance. We’re calling on everyone to play their part.”

The Greater Dublin Area experienced record demand for water on Saturday.

The region used the equivalent of water for an extra 200,000 people in just one day, as the temperatures rose.

Ms Harris said: “However, this isn’t just a Dublin issue. The levels of demand being experienced nationally cannot be accommodated.”

She said there could be no “risk” of households not having an adequate supply for hand washing hygiene during the pandemic.

“Imposing a Water Conservation Order is not a measure that Irish Water wants to take but it is increasingly likely that we will have to do so,” she added.

“It’s essential our water supply is protected if we are to avoid restrictions and outages over the coming weeks and months.”

The company said drought conditions are “deteriorating” and the public are being asked to refrain from wasting water.

With large numbers at home during the pandemic, domestic demand has risen by 20pc.

Some of our highest water users include hospitals, food and pharmaceutical, manufacturing and data centres, yet their usage has not increased during the pandemic.

“A drought means the water sources like rivers, lakes, springs and groundwater, that supply the treatment plants are struggling,” Ms Harris said.

“At a time when all the water we produce is being used, the amount we can produce is under threat in several areas around the country.”

Out of 900 drinking water schemes nationally, 16 are currently in drought and 38 are at risk.

And the weather forecast is for continued warm weather.

Two weeks ago, Irish Water urged the public to choose handwashing over power washing.

The company is now gathering data to see how critical the issue is.

Irish Water data shows water usage increases during warm weather spells.

Average use in the Greater Dublin Area is around 580 million litres but on Saturday, May 29 usage there reached 607 million litres. This increase is the equivalent of the daily usage of around 200,000 people

Leakage detection and repairs are taking place, with a focus on those areas where water services are under stress.

There were 37 dry periods in Ireland between Wednesday, March 18 and Sunday. Of these 27 were dry spells at 22 stations, eight were absolute droughts at and there were partial droughts at two stations, according to Irish Water.

For tips on how to conserve water, log onto water.ie

Online Editors