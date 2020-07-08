Hosepipe ban is lifted two weeks early as drought turns to relentless rainfall

Irish Water is lifting the nationwide hosepipe ban two weeks early after the relentless rain of recent weeks replenished supplies sooner than expected.

Officials met with Met Eireann, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Office of Public Works to assess lake and river levels and look at weather forecasts before declaring the emergency over.

The ban was put in place from June 9 after a record dry spell and searing temperatures all through the spring and early summer.

It was to run until July 21 with warnings that it could be extended for the remainder of the summer but with the drought giving way to deluge, it will now be lifted at 5pm today.

When the ban came into effect, water supplies serving hundreds of thousands of people were in drought or at risk of drought with little or no rain forecast.

“Thankfully from a water supply perspective over the past couple of weeks there has been above average rainfall in many areas of the country,” Irish Water said.

“This has resulted in the recovery of some of the water supplies that were in drought or at risk of drought. Currently only 17 schemes remain in drought and a further 61 are at risk.”

It added, however: “While the overall numbers are trending downwards, the situation is not uniform across the country and the recovery of some sources is very fragile.”

Irish Water managing director, Niall Gleeson, said the situation could continue to be closely monitored.

“We will continue to liaise with Met Eireann, the OPW, the EPA and other key stakeholders to discuss the impact of weather on our sources,” he said.

“Should we enter a spell of prolonged warm and dry weather, and if the sources go into drought again, we may need to reconsider and re-impose a Water Conservation Order.”

Mr Gleeson thanked the public for their cooperation with the ban and asked that they continue to use water responsibly should the good weather return.

