Hosepipe ban extended and water restrictions to remain in place as supply situation remains 'critical'

The nation-wide hosepipe ban will be extended until August 31 and water restrictions in the Greater Dublin Area will remain in place for two more weeks, Irish Water has confirmed.

The Water Board met today to discuss the ongoing drought situation and it’s current response to safeguarding the supply of water for the future.

According to water engineering experts, “the situation will remain critical up to and possibly beyond mid-August.”

Initially, Irish Water had issued a national hosepipe ban due to last until July 31.

“Our first priority is to safeguard the water supply for communities, ensure a consistent and safe supply and minimise the impact of the drought,” said Kate Gannon, Irish Water’s corporate affairs manager.

“It has been very encouraging to see the conservation measures taken by homes and businesses and advice for those who would like to do a little bit more is available on water.ie.”

The decision comes after Met Éireann indicated that in the short-term there will not be enough rainfall to replenish raw water sources, particularly in the east and south of the country.

“Rain has been forecast for the coming weeks, but we need prolonged periods of rain for the water levels to return to the level they would normally be at during this time of the year,” a spokesperson for Irish Water said.

Water supplies are particularly at risk in east and south of the country, where the rivers, lakes and groundwater tables are at record lows.

The Office of Public Works has said that over half of rivers were at record-low levels for July.

The low level of water of the Fane River on the Dublin Road

When it came to the water pressure restrictions in Greater Dublin Area, the spokesperson said that they “haven’t received a large amount of reports of people having difficulties.”

Gannon added that all though they are “very aware” of the problems that homes and businesses might possibly face on the extension of water pressure restrictions, especially in the Greater Dublin Area, she maintains that water supply for communities is a priority.

“The measures that Irish Water has taken in the past few weeks have been done to conserve water while minimising the impact on homes and businesses. Whether it is tankering water to reservoirs or fixing leaks, each measure has been taken with the impact on the local community in mind.

“That is why Irish Water has urged customers to conserve water before putting the Water Conservation Order in place. That is why we have waited to see how demand for water would reduce in the Greater Dublin Area before confirming pressure management at night.”

“Irish Water is very aware that increased water pressure reductions in the Greater Dublin Area could have a negative impact on homes and businesses and the hospitality sector in particular. We are continuing to monitor the situation very closely.”

Online Editors