Horse seized by CAB to line up in €60,000 Punchestown race

Labaik, who was once owned by convicted drug dealer John Boylan, is signed up for the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle on November 16, his first race since the High Court ruled that he had been purchased with the proceeds of crime.

The Gordon Elliott-trained thoroughbred is also lined up for the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Punters will be hoping that Labaik can repeat his performance of 2017, when he was the surprise winner of the Supreme Novices Hurdle, at odds of 25 to one.

The horse's passport was seized by Cab officers the following month, which meant that he couldn't travel.

After the Cheltenham win, drug dealer Boylan, who bought a 90pc share in Labaik for €28,000, hoped to sell him for €300,000.

But the CAB stepped in to stop the sale, seizing the horse in April of that year.

The CAB and Boylan were locked in a High Court battle for two years.

Chief Superintendent Pat Clavin had Labaik placed into an administrative safe at the headquarters of the CAB and, on the trainer's advice, the horse continued to race.

Boylan claimed that as a result of the CAB entering him in the Punchestown Grade 1 Champion Hurdle on April 28, 2017, Labaik was injured, would be unable to race again and was virtually worthless as a result.

The High Court did not accept Boylan's claims. Ms Justice Carmel Stewart said the Cab had acted appropriately and she was satisfied there was no mala fides or any act of negligence committed by the bureau - as alleged by Boylan.

The CAB applied to the court to allow Labaik to compete in races, to pay any related fees and to take in any winnings.

The horse is expected to be sold but the proceeds of his winnings in the meantime will frozen for seven years before reverting back to the State.

Last month Ms Justice Stewart ruled that the assets seized were in whole or in part acquired with the proceeds of crime.

Boylan's other assets included €77,900 in the bank, a €33,000 mobile home and a 2015 Mercedes Benz E Class and a €630,000 house renovation.

Labaik is now back in training and his handler Gordon Elliott has stated that he is hopeful he will be a contender for the Champion Hurdle in Cheltenham in March, next year.

Mr Elliott has entered Labaik for the Grade 1 Morgiana hurdle in Punchestown and also for a race at Fairhouse in December.

Mr Elliott had given his evidence in the High Court case in April and the judge said in court on October 25 that she found him to be a "truthful and candid" witness.

Boylan, of Forest Hills, Rathcoole, Co Dublin, has 67 previous criminal convictions including two for drug offences.

He owned 90pc of Labaik, with Mr Elliott and bloodstock agent Aidan O'Ryan each holding onto 5pc.

Sunday Independent