Horror end to 2021 as three young people killed in crash

23-year-old Shane Gilchrist and 21-year-old Saoirse Corrigan were killed in the crash in Co Meath

Flowers left at the scene of the crash near Kells, Co Meath. Picture by Colin Keegan

A young mother and two other adults in their early 20s were killed in a horrific collision in Co Meath on New Year’s Eve in what was a dark denouement to a record-breaking year for road safety.

However, one “miracle” outcome form the triple tragedy was the survival of three-week-old baby girl, who was a front-seat passenger in one of the cars involved.

She suffered minor injuries, while her baby sister, aged one, who was in the back seat alongside their 12-year-old brother, received serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the two-car collision.

The boy suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The mother was named yesterday as Julieanne Kehoe (27).

In the other car, a young woman and her boyfriend were also killed. They were named as 21-year-old Saoirse Corrigan and 23-year-old Shane Gilchrist.

The crash occurred at the N52, near Lloyds, Kells, at around 4.15pm on New Year’s Eve.

The young couple were heading in the direction of Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Ms Corrigan died at the scene, while her boyfriend died on the way to Blanchardstown hospital.

It’s understood Ms Kehoe was alive when medics arrived at the scene but died shortly after being taken to Blanchardstown hospital.

The children caught up in the tragedy were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth. The 12-year-old boy was yesterday transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where he is receiving ongoing treatment.

Their car was going in the direction of Cavan when the crash happened.

“It is a miracle that the three-week-old survived the crash, considering the three other adults in the front seats of both cars all died,” a security source said. “The crash is a terrible tragedy. Gardaí are trying to determine the exact circumstances. There were no other cars on the road, or other witnesses, so we are reliant on forensic scene investigators to determine exactly what happened.”

It is understood gardaí will make an effort to interview the 12-year-old boy to see if he can glean any information on the exact circumstances of the crash that claimed his mother’s life. This will not be done until he is deemed medically fit and will be handled “sensitively” with child interview expects, it is understood.

Early indications for Garda scene-of-crime investigators are that one of the two cars veered on to the other side of the road, colliding head-on with the other car.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses, particularly any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to contact Kells Garda station on 046 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Meath East TD Thomas Byrne has expressed his condolences to the families of the three people who died.

The junior European Affairs minister tweeted: “My deepest sympathies to the families of the bereaved and prayerful thoughts with the injured.”

The triple tragedy cast a shadow on what was a record-breaking year for road safety in Ireland.

Provisional figures from the Road Safety Authority showed 130 people died on Irish roads in 2021, the lowest death toll since records began back in 1959. This data was collated before the horrific Meath crash. Adding in these deaths means the number of people who died on Ireland’s roads last year was down 13 on 2020. However, in the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve there were a significant number of fatalities on our roads.