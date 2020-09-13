Horrific phone calls made to the family of Philip Cairns

The eldest sister of missing Irish schoolboy Philip Cairns has appealed for information to unlock the truth of what happened to her 13-year-old brother as time is running out for the family.

The Dublin family at the centre of one of the nation's most high-profile missing persons cases have had to endure unimaginably cruel phone calls from people claiming to have taken the child in the years since he disappeared.

In a new RTÉ Scannal documentary, Mary Cairns poignantly tells how part of her life has stood still since he went missing without trace 34 years ago.

"If anybody knows anything about what happened to Philip, I will ask you to please, please come forward, we don't know how much time any of us have left," she says in the documentary.

"We would really like to be able to bring Philip home, give him a burial and somewhere for our mother to go where she knows where he is."

On October 23, 1986, Philip went to Coláiste Éanna Secondary School in Rathfarnham in Dublin like any other day before returning to his home on the nearby Ballyroan Road for his lunch at 12.45.

The youngest of six children left the house at 1.30pm and was never seen again.

The new Scannal documentary forensically re-examines the intense garda investigation, extensive searches, numerous appeals and rewards in the unsolved case.

Behind the headlines about the case, which has been compared with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal, is the trauma endured by the family which has been exacerbated by horrific calls to their home.

"People ringing maybe to say what they had done to Philip… where his body could be found.

"People saying that they had Philip in the background and someone screaming in the background," recalls Mary.

The documentary looks in detail at the garda leads, along with the rumours and speculation that surrounded the case in a bid to try and get fresh information about Philip's disappearance.

'Scannal - Philip Cairns: The boy who never came home' will be shown on RTÉ One on Tuesday September 15 at 7pm

Sunday Independent