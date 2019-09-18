A top executive of Quinn Industrial Holdings has been hospitalised with a broken leg and facial injuries after he was abducted from his home and assaulted, the company has announced.

'Horrific attack' - Top executive of Quinn Industrial Holdings suffers serious injuries after being abducted and assaulted

The sinister attack - which left Kevin Lunney with serious injuries - is the latest in a series of violent incidents that have plagued the business.

The company said it fears someone will be killed if authorities do not act urgently.

Mr Lunney, director and chief operating officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), is in hospital following his abduction and a vicious assault that occurred last evening, QIH said.

A QIH spokesperson said that Mr Lunney's and an unknown car were found ablaze in a road near his family home shortly before 7pm on Tuesday.

"Mr Lunney sustained a broken leg and range of other very severe, but non-life-threatening injuries for which he is being treated in a nearby hospital," the spokesperson said.

QIH Chairman Adrian Braien said that the incident was an "outrageous attack on a hard-working father of six children".

"For several hours last evening Kevin’s wife, family and very many friends were left to contemplate the worst.

"Like many of his colleagues I am frustrated and angry that more has not been done to protect Kevin, who will require some considerable time to recover from the very severe injuries sustained in this brutal attack," he said.

“We have previously warned of the inevitability of serious injury and loss of life arising from these sustained and increasingly serious criminal attacks.

"We are now calling for the police authorities north and south to act quickly and decisively to prevent an inevitable loss of life by bringing those responsible to justice.”

The PSNI are investigating the incident, which occurred as Mr Lunney (50) was returning to his family home in Kinawley, Co Fermanagh from his workplace in nearby Derrylin.

He was found with serious injuries at the side of the road in Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan by locals just before 9pm.

PSNI Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: "We understand that the man was abducted from his home in Derrylin at around 6.40pm yesterday evening, Tuesday 17 September, and was seriously assaulted before being left at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

"He was discovered by local residents just before 9pm and was brought to hospital with serious injuries to his face and leg.

"This was a horrific attack and we are liaising with our colleagues at An Garda Síochána."

He said that they are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a black saloon Audi being driven in the Derrylin, Fermanagh / Swanlinbar, Cavan areas to contact gardai or the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 1748 of 17/09/19.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí and the PSNI are cooperating into the investigation of an incident that occurred in Fermanagh yesterday evening, Tuesday 17th of September. A male is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in the Republic of Ireland."

