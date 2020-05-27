'Horrendous tragedy' - tributes paid to 'exceptionally kind and lovely' man killed in road crash

A motorcyclist who lost his life in a road traffic accident in Co Mayo has been named locally as Brendan Heffernan.

Mr Heffernan (37) was originally from Creevy, Castlehill, Crossmolina, Co Mayo and has been described by friends as “an exceptionally kind and lovely person.”

The accident happened after his motorcycle collided with a tractor on the N59 road between Mulranny and Newport.

It’s understood Mr Heffernan was returning to his home in Westport when the accident occurred.

Brendan Heffernan was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the tractor escaped without injury.

Garda forensic crash scene investigators sealed off the area and have appealed for witnesses.

His death is the second tragedy to befall the Heffernan family after his father, uncle and cousin lost their lives in a drowning accident on the River Dell back in the 1990s.

Councillor Michael Loftus said the community in Crossmolina are stunned and saddened by the tragedy.

“It is a horrendous tragedy for Brendan, his family and friends and the entire community is shocked and deeply saddened. I know the family very well and they are the wonderful people. Everyone is so upset for them all.

“He was a young man with his life ahead of him and I know he was held the highest regard by everyone.

“My heart goes out to his mother and siblings, they have suffered an unimaginable loss.”

A spokesman said gardaí said, “We are appealing to any witnesses or any road users in the area who may have camera footage (dashcam footage) to contact Newport Gardaí on 098 41102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

