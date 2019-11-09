A young baby has been hospitalised following an incident at a house in Co Antrim.

'Hopefully he will pull through' - two arrested as baby taken to hospital after incident at house in Antrim

A source told the Belfast Telegraph that the child is a five week old baby.

Locals said police arrived at the premises on Rockfield Gardens, in Mosside village near Coleraine yesterday and secured the property.

More officers arrived at the scene and forensics experts in white body suits entered the terraced property this evening.

Local DUP councillor John McAuley said two people had been arrested following a report of injuries to a young child.

The boy is currently in the Royal Victoria Hospital receiving treatment for head injuries, the DUP councillor said.

"The whole community is in shock," Mr McAuley commented.

"My thoughts are with the little boy in hospital. Hopefully, he will pull through."

Others in the area expressed concern at the news.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently investigating an incident in the Mosside area of Ballymoney.

"There are no further details at this stage."

