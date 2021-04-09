In the scariest moment of the night, they were only a few feet apart. Loyalist and nationalist youths - mirror images of each other in clothing, social and economic background, and prospects - confronting each other with hearts full of hate.

Loyalists rammed a car into the peace gates until they burst apart, and from then on it was a miracle nobody was killed.

It's six miles from the grim, gritty landscape of Lanark Way to the palatial surroundings of Parliament Buildings Stormont, but that's where the blame ultimately lies - with the big white elephant on the hill.

Saturday marks the 23rd anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, when there was optimism for a better future together.

The photos of petrol bombs, bricks and bottles flying across the west Belfast peaceline are the new iconic images of the death, and burial, of that hope.

The fire rockets exploding every few minutes provided the background music to these scenes from hell.

Hundreds of teenagers congregated on either side of the west Belfast peaceline on Wednesday night.

After the gates were forced open a game of chicken began, where youths ventured to the edge, or just into, the other's territory, taunting each other.

It was about an hour before the police appeared.

On the nationalist side efforts were made to stop the attacks.

Former IRA man Sean 'Spike' Murray and Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly tried their best, along with local clergy and youth workers.

Rocks were removed from hands, and one priest took a bucket of paint from a teenager.

No similar efforts were in evidence on the loyalist side.

Since 1998 Northern Ireland has been held up across the world as a model of conflict resolution.

But paramilitary truces have not led to a cessation of sectarianism.

It runs every bit as deep as during the Troubles.

"Everything has changed, but nothing has changed," Green MLA Rachel Woods said yesterday.

Had devolution still been suspended, the violence across Northern Ireland over recent days would have been employed as an argument that it was time for our politicians to broker a deal and return to work.

The harsh reality is that they are back in government 15 months now, and the political atmosphere is as poisonous as ever.

There is not power-sharing at Stormont; there is a power carve-up by the two biggest parties, and it's as toxic as ever.

Sinn Fein said sorry for the hurt caused by the Bobby Storey funeral, but not for organising an event which breached the very public health guidelines the party wrote.

In a tweet Arlene Foster condemned the violence on the streets as "vandalism and attempted murder", but added it only served "to take the focus off the real law breakers in Sinn Fein".

It was an unbelievable sentiment from the First Minister that wasn't retracted.

Stormont will keep staggering on, but don't expect solutions or leadership from it.