| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hope dies: Clashes in Belfast sad indictment of Stormont's failure 23 years after Good Friday Agreement

Suzanne Breen

A rioter throws a burning object at the police on the Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff Expand

Close

A rioter throws a burning object at the police on the Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A rioter throws a burning object at the police on the Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A rioter throws a burning object at the police on the Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

In the scariest moment of the night, they were only a few feet apart. Loyalist and nationalist youths - mirror images of each other in clothing, social and economic background, and prospects - confronting each other with hearts full of hate.

Loyalists rammed a car into the peace gates until they burst apart, and from then on it was a miracle nobody was killed.

Most Watched

Privacy