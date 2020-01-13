Homeowners and motorists warned to prepare for Storm Brendan

HOMEOWNERS and motorists have been warned to take precautionary steps as Storm Brendan sweeps across the country.

Insurance bodies said people should move cars away from trees, and ensure houses are waterproof.

Drivers should take out their insurance policies and check what they are covered for, said representative body Brokers Ireland.

And they should only travel if it is absolutely necessary. If motorists do take to the road they should be familiar with breakdown phone numbers.

Director of general insurance Cathie Shannon said: “Having your phone fully charged is useful should you need to call for assistance, particularly where long delays may occur.”

She said in the unfortunate event of being involved in a collision, or getting flooded, it is better to be prepared and know exactly what you are covered for and what to do in the event of needing to make a claim.

“Buildings and contents insurance usually covers damage caused by flooding. Damage to cars is typically covered by comprehensive insurance policies,” she said.

In the event of needing to make a claim Ms Shannon said policyholders should contact their broker or insurer as soon as possible.

They should record any damage caused on camera or video recorder.

People were also advised not to begin any work without the approval of their insurance company but if they must, they should record the damage on a mobile phone before making any adjustments.

“If possible, don’t throw anything out before it is seen by an assessor. At the very least photograph all before disposal,” she added.

Homeowners should check external walls and windows to ensure they are adequately water resistant, according to managing director of InsureMyHouse.ie Jonathan Hehir.

There are various different products, sealants and varnishes available to waterproof any areas of concern, Mr Hehir said.

He said that in the event of a flood warning, it might be worth investing in sandbags and/or flood barriers to protect property, particularly for those who live in a flood risk area.

“During more risky periods keep personal and expensive items as high above ground level as possible, and ensure you know where water, gas and electricity mains are, should you need to turn them off or on at any stage,” he said.

He advised motorists to ensure their car is not parked under or near anything that could potentially come loose and cause damage during the storm, like trees or garden furniture.

Drivers should give vehicles more space than usual, the insurance expert said.

Online Editors