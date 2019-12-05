'Homelessness is not a problem that needs to exist in Irish society' - Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy

The Cork actor joined Dublin Simon Community CEO Sam McGuinness in switching the lights on at the steps of the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre.

"I think we all know how serious this problem is and I think we all know that while it's felt more keenly at Christmas time, it exists all year round and I think you'd probably agree with me when I say, that it's not a problem that needs to exist in Irish society," Murphy said.

"I want to say that we're very lucky to have Dublin Simon Community here, they've been doing such amazing, sterling work for many, many years, so this is a tribute to them. It takes a lot of empathy and a lot of courage to keep doing that sort of work, so a round of applause for Dublin Simon Community," he added.

Paul Farrelly from Cabra Photo: Collins

It comes as thousands of people took to the streets of Dublin and Cork to protest against the housing crisis earlier today.

The capital was brought to a standstill as members of the public urged the Government to take action and tackle homelessness.

The group met at the Garden of Remembrance at 12pm and began marching down O'Connell Street towards Leinster House.

One protester rents a house under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme.

She said that she fears that her landlord will decide to sell her house, leaving her and her family homeless.

“I’m in a landlord’s accommodation and I do be terrified that he’s going to come along and say ‘I’m selling the house’.

“The place is freezing, he’s allowed away with murder and he’s getting so much rent.

“I’m with HAP now. I pay just a little under a hundred into his bank account every week, so he’s getting €1,300 off HAP and then I pay €100 a week,” she said.

Her daughter said: “Everything about the landlords is just for them. All the rights is in there court. There’s nothing for me ma to stay safe in her own home. She can’t even do up the house because she’s afraid that he’ll kick her out. He can just up and sell the house whenever he wants to.

“Her windows are thin, she’s mould all over the place and he’s like, ‘If I have to fix it I’ll just sell it.’ So she’s just sitting pup because she has nothing else to do, she can’t do nothing else,” she added.

Protesters in Dublin today Photo: Collins

Housing activist Conor Reddy from the Dublin North West Housing Action said the protest shows potential for bigger marches planned for early next year.

“We’re here today to support the protest. Obviously a lot of people we know from soup runs and everything organised today and we were really happy to see because it’s been quite a while since we’ve seen big numbers on the streets for housing. Back in April was our last march with Raise the Roof,” he said.

“What we think today shows is that there’s still a really boiling anger around housing, homelessness, but also a whole generation of people who are locked out from private rental who can’t afford to pay the rents, who can’t find places to rent on the HAP scheme and also people that are being evicted.

He continued: “We believe that there’s a massive potential here for a big movement on the streets, like we’ve seen with Take Back the City, like we’ve seen with Apollo House before it.

“Out of today we’re hoping to launch in the early new year a new march for housing with the trade unions and their hundreds and thousands of members, with the political parties as part of the housing homelessness coalition, and with other grassroots groups like ours as well.”

There were heavy traffic delays around the city centre on the back of the protests.

Online Editors