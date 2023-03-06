| 4.8°C Dublin

Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry rules out new hostel accommodation

Fr Peter McVerry set up the Peter McVerry Trust in 1983 with the aim of reducing homelessness and the harm caused by drug misuse and social disadvantage. Photo: David Conachy Expand

John Downing Twitter

Homeless advocate Fr Peter McVerry has said his organisation will not participate with the Government in providing any more new hostel accommodation.

Fr McVerry, whose homeless charity the Peter McVerry Trust marks 40 years of work this year, said “people are still homeless while living in hostels”.

