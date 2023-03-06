Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry rules out new hostel accommodation

Homeless advocate Fr Peter McVerry has said his organisation will not participate with the Government in providing any more new hostel accommodation.

Fr McVerry, whose homeless charity the Peter McVerry Trust marks 40 years of work this year, said “people are still homeless while living in hostels”.

He said when he began helping homeless people in the mid-1970s, there were an estimated 1,000 people deemed homeless, but now the official figure is 11,700, with real figures some multiples of that.

The Jesuit priest, who grew up in in a well-off family in Newry, Co Down, said homeless people had challenged him and enriched his life.

“They have changed the way I see Irish society. I realised there are whole sections of Irish society who have been excluded, for whom Ireland is not a good place to grow up,” he said.

In 1983, Fr McVerry set up a charity called the Arrupe Society, later renamed the Peter McVerry Trust. He said when fundraisers complained they were wasting too much time explaining the name ‘Arrupe’, he reluctantly agreed to allow the use of his own name.

He said he took a step back in 2005 to restructure a growing organisation he could no longer run. Since then, chief executive Pat Doyle has run the Peter McVerry Trust, which has an annual turnover of €54m, €12m of which is fundraised, with the rest coming from Government.

The organisation now has 550 full-time employees, runs 25 hostels which accommodate over 1,000 people a day, and 1,800 apartments. It runs five drug and alcohol treatment centres and two small schools for young people excluded from education.

On the question of the use of hostels in the future, he said Mr Doyle told the Government the trust would not be opening more.

“Hostels are not a solution to homelessness – people are still homeless in hostels,” he said. He said the future role for his organisation was working with local authorities to provide apartments.

“The solution to homelessness – it sounds like a cliché – is to give people a home. And that’s the direction we are moving in,” Fr McVerry said.