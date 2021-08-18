Homeless campaigner Anthony Flynn found dead 

Homeless campaigner and Dublin city councillor Anthony Flynn has died.

Mr Flynn, who was in his 30s, was found dead at his home in East Wall today in tragic circumstances.

He founded Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) in 2013, a voluntary charity that provides outreach support to rough sleepers in the city centre area. He was appointed chief executive in 2019.

He was an outspoken critic of successive governments over the failure to address the housing crisis.

He was also involved with youth groups and volunteered with a number of community organisations.

Mr Flynn, who was originally from Dorset Street, contested a seat in the local elections as an Independent north inner-city candidate in 2019.

He was also appointed to the Dublin City Council housing special policy committee alongside the joint policing committee for Dublin city after being elected.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of a man in his 30s, at a property in Caledon Court, East Wall this afternoon, Wednesday 18th August, 2021.

“The body has been removed from the scene to the Mortuary in Whitehall where a post-mortem will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation. Investigations are ongoing.”

