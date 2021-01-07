Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan advised the Government that the full reopening of schools would “constitute a very significant additional risk” as the country battles with an unprecedented level of Covid-19 transmission in the community.

In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, dated January 5, Dr Holohan noted that data received by the National Public Health Emergency Team shows schools are a “safe environment”.

However, given the current epidemiological situation, “significant levels of mobility and linked activity” generated by the reopening of schools would pose too risky, he said.

Read More

Dr Holohan said the core priority must be protecting the overall health and wellbeing of children.

“Given the staffing challenges already evident across the health and social care sector, it will also be important that measures are taken to limit the impact of a closure of schools on health care workers and other essential workers,” he said.

“Specific measures should also be taken to ensure that more vulnerable children can best be supported over the coming weeks”.

Schools will remain closed until the end of January at least, except for Leaving Cert students, who will attend three days a week.

This decision has been criticised by teaching unions, who have accused the Government of jeopardising the health and safety of teachers and pupils.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) described the move as “gravely concerning”.

"This premature decision of Government is deeply damaging to the trust and confidence that has allowed us to keep schools open since September, despite the various problems,” said TUI president Martin Marjoram.

"Our members do not have trust and confidence that opening schools to Leaving Certificate students as is proposed can be safely achieved under the current circumstances."

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, the Labour party’s education spokesperson, called on the Government to abandon plans to allow sixth year students to return to school next week.

Meanwhile, Leaving Cert students have also voiced their concerns about proceeding with the traditional exams in the summer.

A group of students from Claregalway College have written to Education Minister Norma Foley calling on her to rethink the Department’s decision.

The letter highlights how many students live with family members who have underlying conditions.

“Any suggestion to return to school, to the detriment of their health and wellbeing, is disgraceful,” the letter states.

“All we ask of the Department is the option of predicted grades, and an abolition of the Government’s ‘Leaving Cert at all costs’ plan”.





Irish Independent