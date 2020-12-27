Holohan 'very concerned' at Covid surge as Christmas Day cases almost 1,300

There were six more deaths from Covid-19 by Christmas Day, with 1,296 new reports of the disease in Ireland yesterday - the highest increase in the infection rate since October.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan described the surge as "very concerning", adding that for the second day in a row, the Department of Health was reporting more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

"Within a few short weeks of easing measures at the beginning of December, we have now returned to the very high levels of Covid-19 circulating in the community that we have not seen since the peak of wave two of this disease," he said.

On October 18, over 1,200 Covid-19 cases were reported. There has now been a total of 85,394 cases and 2,200 related deaths in Ireland.

While describing the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 yesterday as "a positive day", Dr Holohan said "it does not mean that we can relax our adherence to public health measures".

"We must continue to stay at home, avoid social contact where possible, avoid visiting friends and family and not have visitors to our homes."

He said the country's adherence to public health advice "will remain our best defence against this disease and help us protect our vulnerable loved ones from the effects of Covid-19".

In Northern Ireland, a six-week lockdown begun yesterday as another 20 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded since Christmas Eve, with a further 998 people testing positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has warned that climate change presents an "increased risk" of more pandemics.

The Climate Action Minister said there is a "clear connection" between the loss of biodiversity and climate change to the spread of viruses.

"From what I read - the best science that I see available - the pandemic is connected to the huge stress that the natural world is under at this present time," he added.

"The crossover from the wild of these viruses as they mutate, it seems clear not just in regard to Covid but now over a period of time that there is an increased risk of that. It's always a present risk.

"It always has been. But the risk is increased when the natural world is under stress both from the loss of biodiversity and the stresses that climate change is causing."

Mr Ryan added: "I think there is a clear connection and I think the scientific world has been signalling that."

