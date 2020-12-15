Holohan Christmas appeal to parents to ensure schools reopen in January

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is issuing a direct Christmas Covid safety appeal to parents to ensure that schools can re-open on January 6.

A letter is going out to the country’s 4,000 schools this week asking them to forward the advice to parents of almost one million pupils.

Health chiefs are already concerned about the increased incidence of Covid-19 since restrictions were eased earlier this month and fear that the spread of the infection will escalate as people relax over the holidays.

With inter-county travel allowed from Friday and schools closed from Tuesday, they are anticipating more movement around the country, adding to existing risks.

With Christmas approaching, Dr Holohan has already urged people to carry out their own "risk assessment" before deciding to meet others - such as ensuring they can maintain a two-metre distance.

He said last week that to ensure the safest possible interaction with family over Christmas, people should consider restricting their movements for the two weeks prior to the big day.

Dr Holohan said that it was time to make decisions about what interactions were necessary and posed the lowest risk to individuals, their family and friends over Christmas.

But the message tailored for parents will ask them to look beyond Christmas to the new year and to ensure they don’t put school re-opening at risk.

Schools are due to close for Christmas next Tuesday, December 22, and education authorities will breathe a sigh of relief to finish the term without resorting to widespread or blanket closures.

However, the policy of keeping schools open has not been without its difficulties.

While public health chiefs have instructed some schools to close because of Covid-19 outbreaks, other principals and boards of management have struggled to understand why they have been told to stay open.

In Co Mayo, Claremorris Boys National School was directed to stay open this week, after telling parents that the school was closing last Friday for Christmas.

The school had 16 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last three weeks and principal Mark Loftus had appealed to public health chief to be allowed to close.

The decision to close was overruled by the Department of Education and when the school opened yesterday, all but seven of 125 pupils remained at home.

There are anecdotal reports of other schools where there are similar tensions over whether they should be open or closed.

Online Editors