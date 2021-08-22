Hollywood star Bill Murray belts out ‘Ride Sally Ride’ for delighted guests at Mayo Hotel

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland (left), and US actor Bill Murray, pictured at Druids Glen Golf Resort last Tuesday.

Hollywood star Bill Murray and his family jumped on stage and performed an impromptu gig for delighted guests at the luxurious Mount Falcon Hotel in Ballina, Co Mayo on Saturday night.

Murray is in Ireland with his family and New York Times best-selling author Tom Coyne to film a new golf series, The Links Life.

The legendary actor – famous for his roles in Ghostbusters, Lost in Translation, and Groundhog Day – enjoyed a night in the open-air bamboo tent on the grounds of the 100 acre estate.

Stirred by the performance of legendary American soul singer Buck Taylor, and siblings Keith and Lorraine McDonald, Murray joined by his nephew, son and brother jumped on stage and belted out the classic ‘Ride Sally Ride’.

Saxophonist Lorraine McDonald said she was stunned to see the Hollywood legend climb up on stage.

"He’s the coolest man alive and I got to sing with him. It was amazing,” she said.

Meanwhile, Murray’s son Cooper told the Irish Independent they are all throwing their support behind Mayo in the All-Ireland final in September.

Cooper watched the game and said the group feel the win has buoyed their experience in Mayo and even their golf.

“I think it gave us all a little wind in our sail. We’ve been sort of propelled forward.

“I think Mayo is like our lucky horse and vice versa.

“We heard it (Mayo’s win over Dublin) was the biggest thing here since sliced bread. You can feel it.

“I know we have been rallying behind Mayo’s positive energy.

“Everyone is so excited and you see all the signs in the street. We’ll be supporting the green and red for sure.”

Irish-American author Tom Coyne who organised the trip said the group were “Mayo for Sam big time”.

“Coming all the way from Philadelphia, there are a lot of Mayo for Sam signs in Philly and across America.

“In all seriousness, it is really exciting. I was so glad to be here for the Dublin game and be able to watch it here.

“My family is from Mayo; my mother is from Crossmolina and my dad is from Foxford. Our blood is all Mayo. This is the part of the world I feel most comfortable outside of my own home.

“It’s great to be here in Mount Falcon. I wish we could be here for the final.

“It was funny when we first came up into Mayo I put the Saw Doctors on and blared it on the bus.

“Everyone got the feeling and the spirit. That was so cool when they played that in the stadium at the end of the Dubs game. It was gorgeous.

“Mayo is beautiful. The treatment we have had and the courses we have played it was just so amazing. We had such craic in Belmullet. It is so special.

“All the Murray’s were so inspired they all joined the golf club.

“It’s different to going other places in Ireland. You get a good welcome wherever you go in Ireland but you feel like when you go to Belmullet people were so genuinely excited to see you and really appreciate that you made the effort and came the distance.

“You are rewarded when you get there because everyone there is just smiles and joy and happiness. I love it.”